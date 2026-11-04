Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For November 4

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of November 4. According to the Central Bank of Iran's (CBI) official exchange rates, 36 foreign currencies appreciated against the rial, while 10 depreciated compared with November 3. The official exchange rate of the U.S. dollar stood at 1,886,682 rials, while the euro was quoted at 2,111,505 rials, up from 2,109,417 rials on November 3.

Currency Rial on November 4 Rial on November 3 1 US dollar USD 1,886,682 1,882,917 1 British pound GBP 2,531,547 2,526,628 1 Swiss franc CHF 2,298,604 2,300,215 1 Swedish króna SEK 192,531 192,542 1 Norwegian krone NOK 203,124 202,941 1 Danish krone DKK 282,523 282,259 1 Indian rupee INR 19,916 19,875 1 UAE Dirham AED 513,732 512,707 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 6,053,428 6,046,073 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 681,960 680,839 100 Japanese yen JPY 1,190,242 1,193,071 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 240,438 239,971 1 Omani rial OMR 4,906,206 4,893,776 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1,347,665 1,347,268 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 1,058,994 1,059,894 1 South African rand ZAR 113,484 113,400 1 Turkish lira TRY 37,741 37,681 1 Russian ruble RUB 23,101 23,254 1 Qatari riyal QAR 518,319 517,285 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 124,423 124,247 1 Syrian pound SYP 15,458 15,434 1 Australian dollar AUD 1,314,746 1,321,049 1 Saudi riyal SAR 503,115 502,111 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 5,017,771 5,007,758 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,472,384 1,472,324 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,515,195 1,514,320 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 56,698 56,660 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 899 897 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 1,244,178 1,241,580 1 Libyan dinar LYD 293,964 293,550 1 Chinese yuan CNY 282,867 283,029 100 Thai baht THB 5,585,363 5,586,368 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 462,817 462,470 1,000 South Korean won KRW 1,402,434 1,400,160 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 2,661,047 2,655,736 1 euro EUR 2,111,505 2,109,417 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 416,646 416,034 1 Georgian lari GEL 727,225 725,958 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 103,998 103,956 1 Afghan afghani AFN 29,030 29,189 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 638,298 637,564 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 1,109,825 1,107,598 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,969,306 2,978,452 1 Tajik somoni TJS 205,249 204,865 1 Turkmen manat TMT 539,121 538,531 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,122 2,120

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 2,111,505 rials and $1 costs 1,886,682 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,73-2,76 million rials, while one euro is worth 3,05-3,08 million rials.