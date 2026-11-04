From Real-World Applications To Scale: Aimoga Robotics Advances Its Commercialization Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the 2026 Chery Global Innovation Conference in Wuhu, Anhui Province, over 2,000 guests witnessed AiMOGA robots demonstrate traffic guidance, visitor services and interactive applications.

On October 21, AiMOGA Robotics unveiled Mobo, its first consumer-grade family companion humanoid robot, and opened global pre-orders. The company has sold over 3,000 robots worldwide, with products deployed in more than 100 scenarios across more than 60 countries and regions.

At the conference, Intelligent Security Robots demonstrated traffic guidance, while Argos, Mornine and Mobo interacted with participants and families. These applications provide opportunities to evaluate robot performance under different operating conditions.

Mobo features a four-layer architecture covering spatial perception, interaction, execution, and decision-making and cognition. AiMOGA's proprietary MoAgent embodied AI agent combines goal planning with rapid responses through a dual-brain mechanism, supporting task interruption and resumption. Real-world feedback informs ongoing product refinement.









"Scenario needs should drive the planning of a full product portfolio and guide the path toward commercialization," said Guibing Zhang, Executive Vice President of Chery Automobile and General Manager of AiMOGA Robotics.



AiMOGA's "Platform Institute + Scenario Institute" model connects core technology development with application needs across smart transportation, industry, consumer services and education. Testing facilities and pilot-production capabilities help bridge the gap between R&D prototypes and mass manufacturing.



"We apply the cost logic of automotive manufacturing to develop robots that can be mass-produced, reliably delivered and commercially viable," Zhang said.



AiMOGA is advancing platform-based design, component standardization, coordinated procurement and in-house integration of key components. Extending car-robot synergy across R&D, procurement, manufacturing and quality management aims to improve product consistency and reliability while supporting larger-scale production and cost optimization.



AiMOGA plans an initial network of 300 experience centers worldwide and is developing "Jia Tian Xia", a global robot leasing brand, starting with a pilot in Wuhu. Target sectors include healthcare, transportation, education, security, and culture and tourism.



The company also plans a core components industrial park and university-industry partnerships to develop talent. Meanwhile, 35 Mobo Global User Experience Officers will provide feedback to inform future product development.



By connecting practical applications with manufacturing, sales, leasing and service networks, AiMOGA is advancing its commercialization strategy to bring robots into more workplaces and homes.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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