SIKA DRIVES GROWTH IN TUNNELING AND MINING THROUGH INDUSTRYOS PARTNERSHIP

Sika has signed a partnership agreement with Australian IoT developer IndustryOS to expand its digital offering for tunneling and mining customers. Under this agreement, Sika will act as the global channel partner for IndustryOS's Safecrete and Safewall branded sensor-based technologies, which monitor the strength of sprayed concrete underground in real time and help customers improve safety, quality, and productivity.

Digitalization is a key element of Sika's Fast Forward program. The company is accelerating the digital transformation of its value chain to increase customer benefits and improve operational efficiency. The IndustryOS partnership supports this strategy by extending Sika's digital product offering into underground applications.

ATTRACTIVE LONG-TERM MARKET POTENTIAL

Sika is a leader in concrete admixtures and sprayed concrete solutions for tunneling and mining, with over 100 years' experience in providing solutions for the largest and most technically complex projects. The tunneling and mining markets offer attractive long-term growth opportunities for Sika. According to GlobalData, the worldwide tunnel construction project pipeline stands at USD 1.25 trillion. Continued urbanization and investments in metro systems, high-speed rail, and broader transport infrastructure are expected to drive sustained construction activity in the tunneling sector. At the same time, growing demand for critical raw materials, driven by the rapid expansion of AI and digital infrastructure, as well as the global energy transition and electrification, is accelerating investment in the mining sector.

DIGITAL SOLUTIONS FOR IMPROVED SAFETY AND EFFICIENCY

Through its partnership with IndustryOS, Sika will offer the Safecrete and Safewall product lines to customers specializing in tunneling and mining worldwide.

The Safecrete Qube solution uses embedded sensors to monitor the curing process and strength development of sprayed concrete (shotcrete) in real time. Underground teams can therefore base re-entry decisions on measured in-place performance rather than fixed waiting periods.

Safewall is a digital monitoring system for paste barricades in mining operations. The solution tracks strength development in real time and indicates when barricades have achieved the required load-bearing capacity to safely withstand the pressure of backfill material. This allows filling operations to resume based on measured performance rather than predetermined waiting times.

Combined with Sika's expertise in concrete, admixtures, and sprayed concrete, the technologies will support safer re-entry, better quality control, and more efficient development and fill cycles.

“Digitalization is reshaping the construction industry, and Sika is strengthening its digital leadership by expanding its offering across the entire concrete value chain,” states Philipp Irniger, Head Construction Sika.“Building on our recent partnership with Giatec, which covers digital solutions for concrete production and delivery, IndustryOS extends our digital capabilities into underground construction and mining.”

Cameron Baker, CEO of IndustryOS, adds:“Sika is our preferred partner to market our technology. The company's focus on innovation, materials expertise, and global reach provides an ideal platform to bring our digital solutions to tunneling and mining customers worldwide and accelerate the adoption of real-time underground monitoring.”

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 103 countries around the world, produces in over 400 factories, and develops innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and transportation industries toward greater environmental compatibility. In 2025, Sika's 33,700 employees generated annual sales of CHF 11.20 billion.

CONTACT

Till Leisner

Corporate Communications and

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 00

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The media release can be downloaded from the following link:

Media Release

