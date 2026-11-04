STM32 Summit 2026: Stmicroelectronics Announces Its Unified MCU Platform, Addressing Technology Convergence Across Industrial, Automotive And Physical AI Applications



One unified STM32 platform enables customers to reuse architectures, IP, software and tools across industrial, automotive, and robotics applications The new STM32A family extends the STM32 platform into high-safety and automotive systems, supporting software-defined systems and physical AI

Geneva, November 4, 2026 – STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, today announced a major strategic evolution of its STM32 portfolio: a unified STM32 microcontroller platform spanning industrial, automotive, and robotics applications.

As part of this strategy, the new STM32A family extends the platform into automotive and safety-critical systems. Building on more than 20 years of STM32 development, this cross-domain platform will help developers bring advanced embedded systems to market faster by enabling greater continuity and reuse across application domains, including emerging physical AI systems, while supporting each market's specific requirements for safety, security, qualification and product longevity.

“Embedded innovation should not require developers to start again with every new product. With the unified STM32 platform, we are creating a foundation they can trust across markets and generations. The industry needs less fragmentation and a stronger focus on helping MCU technologies converge around a common foundation, while maximizing software reuse. This is how we intend to make STM32 the reference MCU platform across industries,” said Remi El-Ouazzane, President, Microcontrollers, Digital ICs and RF Products Group, STMicroelectronics.

One platform for converging technology needs

As intelligence moves to the edge, industrial and automotive systems increasingly share requirements for real-time control, secure operation, functional safety, connectivity and AI processing. The unified STM32 platform gives development teams a consistent architecture and software foundation, enabling them to reuse proven assets while selecting products tailored to the performance, qualification, and lifecycle requirements of each application.



Continuity across the portfolio: Arm® Cortex®-M cores and shared architectural principles give developers a familiar path between STM32 MCU families, making it easier to carry proven software and IP into new designs.

A common development ecosystem: STM32Cube, the world largest MCU software ecosystem, and the broader Arm ecosystem provide a consistent development environment backed by software resources, technical support, and the ST developer community and help customers retain established workflows. Shared process technologies: ST's 40nm Flash technology and 18nm FD-SOI technology with embedded phase-change memory, augmented by TSMC eNVM technologies, provide a scalable manufacturing foundation for future STM32 products.



Arm, ST's longstanding partner, shares this vision of a unified microcontroller platform. ST is a lead partner in shaping the future of the Arm Cortex-M portfolio, the architecture of choice for more than 100 billion devices already, and in building the high-performance MCU foundation required for physical AI. This collaboration is helping developers reuse more code across applications, from cars and robots to automated industrial systems.

“The next major frontier for computing is bringing intelligence into the machines that move, manufacture and operate in the physical world,” said Drew Henry, Executive Vice President, Physical AI, Arm.“Building on more than two decades of collaboration, Arm and STMicroelectronics are advancing Cortex-M together to meet the demands of intelligence at the edge, where the physical world is sensed and controlled, helping unlock the next generation of physical AI systems.”

STM32A extends the platform into high-safety and automotive markets

The new STM32A family brings the STM32 platform into high-safety and automotive systems. It enables customers to reuse software while meeting the qualification and performance requirements of each application. The first three STM32A microcontrollers are sampling to customers, with broader availability planned in 2027:



STM32A4 targets entry-level automotive local control nodes and safety systems

STM32A5 addresses mid-range safety-critical applications in industrial automation, robotics, and energy systems, as well as automotive applications. STM32A9 addresses safety-critical multi-domain control where real-time control, low latency, Ethernet, and deterministic communication become essential.



About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are 49,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of cloud-connected autonomous things. We are on track to be carbon neutral in all direct and indirect emissions (scopes 1 and 2), product transportation, business travel, and employee commuting emissions (our scope 3 focus), and to achieve our 100% renewable electricity sourcing goal by the end of 2027. Further information can be found at .

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T4802S -- Nov 4 2026 -- Unified MCU platform_FINAL FOR PUBLICATION STM32 Unified MCU platform