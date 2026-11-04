Best Real Estate Agent In Blaine, WA: Brandi Coplen Earns Two 2026 Community Awards

Brandi Coplen, Realtor with Windermere Real Estate/Whatcom in Blaine, WA, voted Gold by CommunityVotes Bellingham and Bronze by Best of the Northwest in 2026.

Brandi Coplen celebrates her 2026 CommunityVotes Bellingham Gold and Best of the Northwest Bronze awards aboard a boat in the Blaine marina.

Brandi Coplen, Windermere Realtor and owner of her own staging inventory, serves luxury buyers and sellers along Blaine's Drayton Harbor waterfront.

Voted Gold and Bronze by local voters, Brandi Coplen of Windermere serves home buyers and sellers in Blaine, Birch Bay, Semiahmoo, Lynden, and Whatcom County.

BLAINE, WASHINGTON, WA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Brandi Coplen, Realtor with Windermere Real Estate/Whatcom, Inc. and founder of Brandi Coplen Real Estate Group, has been recognized by local voters in two 2026 community awards: Gold in the Real Estate Agents category of CommunityVotes Bellingham and Bronze for Best Real Estate Agent in the Best of the Northwest awards. The honors reflect a decade of serving buyers and sellers in Blaine, Semiahmoo, Birch Bay, Lynden, and across Whatcom County.Buying or selling in Blaine, WA? Call Brandi Coplen at 360-201-3951.What Did Brandi Coplen Win in 2026?Brandi Coplen received two community-voted awards in 2026:- Gold, Real Estate Agents, CommunityVotes Bellingham 2026- Bronze, Best Real Estate Agent, Best of the Northwest 2026Both awards are decided by public vote, which means they come directly from the clients, neighbors, and local businesses she serves.Who Is Brandi Coplen?Brandi Coplen is a Blaine, WA Realtor with Windermere Real Estate/Whatcom, Inc., licensed since 2016 and working within the Northwest Multiple Listing Service (NWMLS). Before real estate, she spent 17 years in retail management, marketing, and sales, experience she now applies to pricing, presenting, and negotiating every home she represents.Her team, Brandi Coplen Real Estate Group, is built around one simple value: "My clients rule!"What Makes Brandi Coplen the Right Agent for Blaine and North Whatcom County?Coplen focuses on the property types and communities where local knowledge matters most:- Coastal homes in Blaine, Semiahmoo, and Birch Bay- Eliza Island vacation properties. A third-generation Eliza Island family with a cabin of her own, she has served on the Eliza Island Beach Club Board of Trustees for about eight years.- Equestrian, farm, hobby farm, and acreage properties. An Equestrian Living Advisor who shows AQHA horses, she also serves on the marketing board of the Washington State Quarter Horse Association.- Residential homes and new construction throughout Lynden and Whatcom CountyHow Does Brandi Coplen Help Sellers Get More for Their Homes?Coplen's team offers staging and design using inventory she owns. That gives sellers control over how their home looks, how it is presented, and how quickly it is ready for market, without waiting on an outside staging company's schedule.What Is the Blaine, WA Housing Market Like Right Now?According to Zillow data through September 30, 2026, the median sale price in Blaine was $573,333 and homes took a median of 50 days to go pending. About 55.5% of homes sold under list price, while 19.1% sold over list price, with 200 homes for sale.For sellers, that means pricing and presentation decide the outcome. Well-prepared homes still draw strong offers, while homes that miss on price or condition tend to sit. For buyers, a more balanced market creates room to negotiate.What Does Brandi Coplen Say About the Awards?"Being voted for by our own community means everything to me," said Coplen. "These awards belong to my clients. Whether someone is buying their first home in Blaine, selling a family property in Birch Bay, or looking for a horse property in Lynden, my goal is the same: make the process clear, protect their interests, and help them win."About Brandi Coplen Real Estate GroupBrandi Coplen Real Estate Group, with Windermere Real Estate/Whatcom, Inc., serves buyers and sellers in Blaine, Semiahmoo, Birch Bay, Lynden, and throughout Whatcom County, specializing in coastal homes, Eliza Island vacation properties, equestrian and farm properties, residential homes, and new construction.Media Contact:Brandi Coplen, RealtorWindermere Real Estate/Whatcom, Inc., Birch Bay-Blaine Office8105 Birch Bay Square St #101, Blaine, WA 98230Phone: 360-201-3951Email:...Website:Instagram: @brandicoplenrealestate

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Best Real Estate Agent in Blaine, WA: Brandi Coplen Earns Two 2026 Community Awards News Provided By Brandi Coplen Real Estate Group November 04, 2026, 05:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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