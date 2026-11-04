No-Reserve Auction Of An Established Domain Registrar With 7 Figures Of DUM Set For November 1617

PRIVATE ONLINE AUCTION An established domain registrar with 7 figures of DUM

Private online auction of a US-based ICANN-accredited registrar's assets and a separate AI patent portfolio. Registration closes November 6.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Applicant Auction is running a private, no-reserve online auction on November 16–17, 2026, for the assets of an established US-based domain registrar.The registrar has 7 figures of domains under management (DUM) and many ICANN-accredited registrars: a business at scale, with the accreditations to operate it from day one.The auction has two lots, sold separately:- Lot 1: Domain registrar assets. The assets of the registrar, with 7 figures of DUM and many ICANN-accredited registrars, sold in their current state.- Lot 2: AI patent portfolio. Granted patents and pending applications, offered on their own.There is no reserve. Each lot sells to its highest qualified bidder. Bidders can bid on either lot or both, and one deposit covers both. Consortium bids are welcome if disclosed by November 6.The purchase agreement for each lot is posted before bidding, so the winner signs the document everyone bid on.Key dates:- Now: sign the NDA- November 6: registration closes (identity and proof of funds)- November 10: bidder deposits due- November 16–17: online auction- November 20: winners sign and fundThe full asset schedule, financials and draft purchase agreements are in the data room, open to anyone who signs the NDA at . NDA signers learn the seller's identity.About Applicant AuctionApplicant Auction has run domain-industry auctions since 2012. It resolved more than 145 gTLD contention sets in the 2012 round and ran the 2021 UNR auction, in which 23 gTLDs sold with no reserve to 17 funded bidders.

Ben Hanna

Applicant Auction

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No-Reserve Auction of an Established Domain Registrar With 7 Figures of DUM Set for November 16–17 News Provided By Applicant Auction November 04, 2026, 05:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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