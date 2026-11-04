Visionair Media Puts Real Stories To Work In Corporate Video Production

Video Production

Sydney-based video production company helps corporate and government teams turn employee voices, customer experiences and complex messages into compelling visual stories across Australia and New Zealand.

- Jim Moustakas

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Visionair Media is championing a practical approach to corporate video production: put real people, credible evidence and a clear communication purpose at the centre of every film.

For organisations preparing a recruitment campaign, explaining a complex service, documenting a major project or helping customers make a purchasing decision, the company's focus is on creating videos that give audiences something meaningful to understand, remember and act on.

Visionair Media provides video production in Sydney and across Australia, working with marketing, communications and leadership teams from initial planning and scripting through to filming, editing and final delivery.

“The most valuable stories are often already inside an organisation,” said Jim Moustakas, Founder and Creative Director of Visionair Media.“They are in the people doing the work, the customers describing their experience and the expertise behind a product or service. Our job is to bring those stories into focus and give the audience a clear reason to care.”

*Experience grounded in real workplaces*

Visionair's work with JBS Australia demonstrates this approach across Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria. Productions have supported recruitment, employee engagement, internal communications, workplace safety and organisational change, combining employee interviews with footage of the environments in which they work.

Its portfolio also includes multiple national television commercials for SupaGas, covering creative development, storyboarding, production, post-production and classification.

Visionair Media's work for Sydney Water brings essential infrastructure stories to the screen, connecting the people, operational detail and purpose behind the work.

For Downer's Sydney Growth Trains (SGT) project, Visionair Media produced a series of videos capturing the people, operations and delivery behind the Waratah train fleet.

These projects reflect the practical demands behind professional production: understanding the audience, coordinating stakeholders, working around operational requirements and maintaining a consistent message across locations and formats.

*Content planned for the places audiences watch*

Visionair's services include corporate brand films, customer testimonials, case study videos, recruitment content, training videos, internal communications, event coverage and live streaming.

Productions can combine video, commercial photography and aerial filming where appropriate and permitted. Deliverables can include a main film, shorter social media edits, vertical versions and captioned content for websites, presentations, campaigns and internal channels.

Planning these requirements together gives organisations a practical way to build a coordinated collection of content from a production.

“We start with a few important questions,” Moustakas said.“Who needs to see this? What do they need to understand? What should happen next? Those answers guide the interviews, the filming and the edit, so the finished video has a clear job to do.”

*A clear starting point for your next video project*

Visionair Media invites businesses, government departments and agencies planning video production in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Canberra or Auckland to discuss their upcoming requirements.

To request a tailored quote, share the project's purpose, intended audience, filming locations, preferred delivery date and required content. The team can then recommend an approach suited to the brief.

Call 1300 55 70 99, email... or discuss your project with Visionair Media.

About Visionair Media

Founded in Sydney in 2012, Visionair Media is an Australian video production and commercial photography company serving corporate, government and commercial clients across Australia and New Zealand. Founder and Creative Director Jim Moustakas brings more than 30 years of commercial photography experience and more than 15 years in commercial video production. Company background.

Media enquiries

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Jim Moustakas

Visionair Media

+61 1300 557 099

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Visionair Media Puts Real Stories to Work in Corporate Video Production News Provided By Visionair Media November 04, 2026, 05:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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