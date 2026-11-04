National Institute Of Beauty's Patented App Brings Real Trainer Feedback Online

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Students photograph their practical work and get personal video feedback from trainers 7 days a week. More practice, faster progress, in Australia and abroad.

- KAren Harrington

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The National Institute of Beauty (NIB) - - has announced that the technology behind its student learning app is patented in Australia (Australian Patent No. 2023286182 ), with further patents granted and pending in other countries, including a US application (No. 18/872,162). The app sits at the centre of how NIB has delivered online beauty training for more than 16 years, connecting students directly with experienced trainers who review their practical work and respond with personal video feedback.

For many people, the biggest doubt about studying beauty online is simple: "How will I learn a hands-on skill without someone there to show me?" NIB built its app to answer that question.

How the app works

Students practise each technique at home using the products and equipment included in their course. They photograph their work within the app and guided by the app. An NIB trainer reviews the photos and sends back video feedback specific to that student: what's working, what to adjust, and what to try next.

Students often describe it as like having an instructor right there with them.

Support runs seven days a week, so students aren't left waiting days for a reply. A student can complete a practice set in the morning, receive feedback, correct their technique and go again, sometimes on the same day.

"The practical side is where people worry most about learning online, and it's exactly where our app does its best work," said Karen Harrington, Founder of the National Institute of Beauty, who has more than 40 years of experience in the beauty industry. "Our students get through more practical work, and they get better feedback, faster. They're not guessing whether they've got it right. A trainer is looking at their work and telling them. That's what gets people through their course and confident enough to start working."

More practice, faster progress

In practical skills training, feedback is often the bottleneck. In a traditional classroom, one trainer divides their attention across a full room. Students wait their turn, and much of their practice goes unseen.

NIB's app removes that bottleneck. Every piece of submitted work gets a trainer's attention, and every student receives feedback on their own technique rather than general instructions meant for a group. Students can repeat a skill as many times as they need, at their own pace, with guidance each time.

This is a key reason NIB students complete their training in weeks rather than years, at a fraction of the time and cost of traditional study pathways. For career changers, parents returning to work and anyone studying around a job or family, that speed matters.

Lifetime access and ongoing support

Learning doesn't stop at course completion. NIB students receive lifetime access to their course materials and refresher training, so graduates can return to a technique, brush up before taking on new clients, or keep refining their skills long after they finish.

Every online course also comes with a 14-day money-back guarantee, so new students can try the training before fully committing.

Australia-wide and international

NIB trains students across Australia and around the world, including New Zealand, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States. Because the app delivers trainer feedback wherever the student is, a student in Auckland, Toronto, London or Texas receives the same personal review of their work as a student in Melbourne.

Course areas include nail technology, eyelash extensions, lash lifting and tinting, cosmetic tattooing, microblading, waxing, facials, spray tanning, makeup, massage and full beauty therapy programs. Course availability and accreditation status vary by course and location, and international students should check the licensing and registration requirements that apply where they plan to work.

Built from 18 years of teaching beauty online

NIB is one of Australia's original online beauty education providers and has trained thousands of graduates over more than 18 years. The app grew out of that experience: the team saw that students learned fastest when they could get quick, specific feedback on real practical work, and made that the core of the learning experience rather than an add-on.

"Online study used to mean watching videos and hoping for the best," said Harrington. "We wanted our students to feel supported every step of the way, and the app makes that possible no matter where they live."

Key facts: National Institute of Beauty learning app

- Patented in Australia (Australian Patent No. 2023286182), with further patents granted and pending internationally

- Students photograph their practical work and receive personal video feedback from trainers

- Student support available seven days a week

- Lifetime access to course materials, plus refresher training

- 14-day money-back guarantee on all online courses

- Students across Australia and internationally

- 18+ years in online beauty education; thousands of graduates

Frequently asked questions

Can you really learn beauty skills online?

Yes. At NIB, students practise hands-on with included kits, photograph their work, and receive personal video feedback from trainers through NIB's patented app.

How fast can I finish an NIB course?

It depends on the course and the time a student puts in. Many students complete their training in weeks rather than years, helped by fast feedback seven days a week.

About the National Institute of Beauty

The National Institute of Beauty (NIB) is an Australian registered training organisation (RTO 46214 ) delivering online beauty training to students in Australia and internationally. Formerly known as Beauty Courses Online, NIB has more than 168 years of experience helping people build careers in nails, lashes, brows, skin and beauty therapy. Its courses combine practical kits, a patented student app with personal trainer video feedback, seven-day support and lifetime access.



Karen Harrington

National Institute of Beauty

+61 1300 461 992

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