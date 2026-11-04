24-Year-Old Woman RTC Conductor Dies After Being Pushed From Moving Bus In Telangana

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 4 (IANS) A woman conductor of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC), who was critically injured after allegedly being pushed out of a moving bus during an altercation over fare and change, has died at a hospital in Hyderabad.

Gundla Pravalika (24) breathed her last at a private hospital late on Tuesday, where she had been undergoing treatment for 10 days.

The conductor, who was serving at Manuguru depot of TGSRTC in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, had suffered critical injuries after falling under the rear wheels of the bus near Mittagudem village on October 25.

A woman passenger, identified as Mounika, had allegedly pushed out Pravalika from the moving bus following an argument over ticket fare for the latter's son and the return of change. As the passenger had handed over a Rs 100 note, the conductor had asked her to collect the remaining amount later as she did not have change. During a heated argument, the passenger allegedly pushed Pravalika out of the moving bus. She fell on the road, and the rear wheels ran over her right leg, crushing it. Her left leg also sustained serious injuries.

She was initially shifted to a hospital in Bhadrachalam and later brought to Hyderabad for advanced treatment.

Police took the accused passenger into custody and registered a case.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has expressed grief over the death of the conductor. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to her family.

The Chief Minister assured the family that the government will stand by them and extend every possible assistance.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar expressed shock and grief. The minister, who had called on the injured conductor a few days ago, conveyed his condolences to her family and assured them that the government and TGSRTC would stand by them. He also said strict action was being taken against those responsible for the incident.

The state government has announced Rs 10 lakh ex gratia for the family of Pravalika. It also announced that the family will be allotted a house under the 'Indiramma Indlu' scheme. The deceased's mother will also be provided with a government job.

Meanwhile, a bandh was observed by TGSRTC employees across the undivided Khammam district on Wednesday. Buses went off the roads following an appeal given by the Joint Action Committee of the employees.

TGSRC employees staged a protest at various places, demanding stringent punishment for the passenger responsible for the conductor's death.