Rajinikanth's 'Dharman' Team Welcomes Sree Leela On Board Their Film Unit

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 4 (IANS) The makers of director Ashwath Marimuthu's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Dharman', featuring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead, on Wednesday welcomed actress Sree Leela on board the unit of the film.

Raaj Kamal Films International, the production house of actor Kamal Haasan which is producing the film, took to its social media timelines to welcome the actress on board the unit of the film.

It wrote, "She's got the spark. She's got the pataka. Welcoming the gorgeous @sreeleela14 to DHARMAN. #Dharman #KettaPaiyanSir

#SuperstarRajinikanth #KamalHaasan."

Director Ashwath Marimuthu too took to his X timeline to welcome the actress to the unit. He wrote, "Welcome on board @sreeleela14."

For the unaware, Ashwath Marimuthu had announced that the unit of the film had wrapped up its third schedule of filming on September 30 this year. The director had, at an event in Chennai, disclosed that Rajinikanth was very happy and very kicked about the pace and the quality of how Dharman was shaping up.

"I am now comfortable working with Thalaivar. I was very scared initially. I have worked with Ashok Selvan, then Pradeep and after that, I started working with Thalaivar. But I have realised nothing has changed. That is because Rajinikanth's work ethics is so pure and amazing. It is like having a child on the sets. Even after 50 years, he is so excited and so full of energy," the director had said at the event.

The unit of the film had begun its third schedule on September 16 this year. The unit of the film had wrapped up its second schedule of shooting on September 4 this year. The unit had commenced the second schedule on August 13 this year. The makers, at the time of announcing the commencement of the second schedule, had said, "The deadly doctor. #Dharman Schedule 2 Begins, and this one's legendary. #KettaPaiyanSir. #SuperstarRajinikanth #KamalHaasan."

The film has triggered huge excitement among fans ever since the makers announced the project. In June this year, the makers had dropped a making video that showed how the team had arrived at Superstar Rajinikanth's look in the film.

For the unaware, Rajinikanth plays a doctor who takes on criminals in Dharman. Actor, producer and parliamentarian Kamal Haasan, while announcing the title of the film, had said, "Dharmame vellum! (Only Dharma will win) #Dharman #Thalaivar173 #SuperstarRajinikanth @rajinikanth #Mahendran @Dir_Ashwath @anirudhofficial @anbariv @RKFI @turmericmediaTM @magizhmandram."

The title poster of the film that was released on the occasion showed Rajinikanth in an operation theatre in a hospital holding a scalpel, even as he seemed to have one leg placed over the body of a slain rowdy sheeter.

The film is to have music by Anirudh. Cinematography for the film is by Niketh Bommi and editing is by Pradeep E Raghav. The film is being produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran and co-produced by S Disney.