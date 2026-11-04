CM Satheesan Vows To Restore PSC Credibility, Calls Recruitment Scam Cheating Of Public

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 4 (IANS) Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan on Wednesday described the emerging revelations in the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) recruitment controversy as alarming.

He said the government would restore the credibility of the state's premier recruitment agency.

Appointing party workers and relatives through the PSC was nothing short of cheating the common public, he said.

"Every day, complaints relating to several PSC examinations are coming out. The reports emerging are dangerous. Our task is to restore the credibility of the PSC, and we will do that," CM Satheesan told the media after the Cabinet meeting.

He said he could not reveal more details as the probe was underway. Everything would be disclosed at the appropriate time, he added.

The Chief Minister also said differences of opinion had emerged among members of the PSC board. He urged everyone to wait for the probe to be completed.

On the controversy over the purchase of power from private companies, CM Satheesan hit back at Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan.

He accused the former Chief Minister of making baseless statements. CM Satheesan said the previous LDF government had also purchased power from the same company with which the present government was negotiating.

He said the previous government had failed to anticipate the state's power requirements and place orders in time.

On the proposed Mission Samudra project, the Chief Minister accused the Left of adopting a negative approach towards development initiatives.

Recalling the opposition to the Vizhinjam port project, he said Kerala would have lost a major development opportunity had the then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy given in to the CPI(M)'s campaign against it.

The government also plans to launch an educational programme for children of the fishing community.

The aim is to equip them for employment opportunities expected to emerge with the expansion of port-related activities.

On the proposed sanctioning of new bars, CM Satheesan said the previous government had framed rules allowing officials to grant licences for new bars.

His government would not follow that route, he said, adding that a new liquor policy would be announced shortly.

The Chief Minister also announced progress on two major tourism projects, an oceanarium and a maritime museum.

The draft proposals for both projects have received the government's approval.

The next step would be to sign a memorandum of understanding.

On the recent transfer of IAS officers, CM Satheesan said it was a routine exercise carried out across departments.

He asserted that the government had followed all rules and that such transfers were its prerogative.