Suriya-Nazriya's Scene Advance Booking: Film Sees Jump In Ticket Sales Ahead Of November 6 Release

Highly anticipated film Scene's, starring Suriya along with Nazriya Nazim, advance ticket sales have started drawing attention. The upcoming crime comedy sees both the Tamil star and the Malayalam actress team up for the first time. It will also be Jithu Madhavan's directorial debut in Tamil. The movie has an interesting trailer and an exciting cast so it's one of the highlights of this week.

Scene Advance Booking

As per Sacnilk update, Scene has earned around Rs.8.64 lakh from advance bookings with 4834tickets sold. However, the numbers improved. As of the evening update on November 3, Scene has earned Rs.26.03 lakh from 17,971 tickets sold from 3 days of showings. This indicates increasing interest for the film.

What's the Movie About?

The trailer takes us through the story of Suriya playing DSP Inbaraj, a cop who quits his job suddenly and is interested in entering political life. However, things start to get interesting as he meets Eeswaran (Naslen) who is a dangerous criminal who can test him. Nazriya plays Maya, a housekeeper with an unexpected twist. The trailer promises a crime, action and comedy filled plot.

Working With Nazriya For The First Time

Suriya has mentioned at the audio launch that Nazriya had refused to work in 3 of his previous films. However, she said yes to working in this movie. He has also complimented Jithu Madhavan (Director) and his unique storytelling. The film will be Madhavan's directorial debut in Tamil and he is known for directing Romancham and Aavesham. The film has been produced by Suriya and Jyotika under their production companies Zhagaram Studios, 2D Entertainment and has been co-produced by Jaishree Damodaran.

The film will release in theatres on November 6th 2026.