30 Schoolchildren Turn Viral 'Bam Bam' Trend Into Orchestra-Like Performance, Video Wins Hearts

A classroom of around 30 schoolchildren and their music teacher have turned a viral track into a full group performance, and the video has drawn widespread attention online. The clip features Satyam Bharti, a percussionist and digital creator based in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, joining his students for the popular "Bam Bam" trend.

The children are the centre of the performance, holding sticks, guitars, flutes, drums and other instruments as they convert the trend into a coordinated piece.

The video opens with the students and their teacher tapping sticks along to the rhythm of the song. As the beat grows, the children bring their instruments in one by one. The room fills with layered sound as drums, guitars and flutes come together.

The students follow the rhythm with ease, and the result feels closer to a staged musical performance than a routine classroom exercise.

Bharti is a percussionist, musician and digital creator from Raipur. His work involves playing percussion, handling sound and collaborating with Sufi and DJ bands. He also teaches music and drums.

His social media content has built an audience through videos of schoolchildren performing energetic drumming patterns and arrangements. The "Bam Bam" trend offered another look at the musical sessions he runs with students.

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The performance drew enthusiastic responses online, with viewers praising the children's coordination and the teacher's effort.

One user compared it to the film School of Rock, writing, "Real life 'School of Rock'." Another said, "I wish I had such music classes in my school."

Some viewers were impressed enough to ask, jokingly, whether admissions were open. Others wanted to know which school the children attended.

A few users joked that school authorities might mistake the performance for something generated using artificial intelligence.

The clip has also drawn attention to what school education often leaves out. Children need space to explore interests beyond textbooks and examinations, and learning an instrument offers more than memorising notes. It builds listening skills, rhythm, coordination and patience, and playing together requires attention to others rather than only to one's own part.

Music activities give children another way to express themselves. For students who may not feel confident in conventional classroom settings, creative work can offer a different space to participate and discover what they are capable of.