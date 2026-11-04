Akhilesh Yadav Targets BJP Over Internal Infighting In Uttar Pradesh

Akhilesh Yadav Targets BJP Over Internal Infighting

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 4 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday targeted the BJP over alleged internal infighting in Uttar Pradesh, particularly in Gorakhpur, and criticised the use of Lord Krishna's name 'Ranchoṛ' in a negative sense. In a post on X, Yadav said those who could not get their own tickets confirmed by their neighbours should refrain from making remarks if they wanted to retain their respect.

"The jabs they've made seem inspired by the words of some 'ill-tempered' person. By using Lord Krishna's other noble name 'Ranchoṛ' in a negative sense, they have proven just how limited, narrow-minded, and dangerous their knowledge is for society," he wrote.

Leadership Disputes and Political Rivalry

Questioning remarks about someone moving directly from the Lok Sabha to the Chief Minister's post, Yadav asked whom the reference was aimed at and said people in Gorakhpur were aware of the long-standing rivalry. "Now it's not just the infighting between Delhi and Lucknow; the internal battle for dominance within the BJP in Gorakhpur itself has spilt out into the open through this 'written exchange'," he said.

Yadav Challenges BJP Leadership

Yadav also referred to a notice issued earlier and said the people of Uttar Pradesh had not forgotten those who issued it. "We're asking again today the same questions we asked back then, because from that time until now, these questions remain unanswered: - 5 big or 7? - Assembly big or Lok Sabha? - State minister big or central? - State president big or national? Those whose very name is synonymous with 'lotus' will end up yearning for the lotus symbol amid their infighting-if that's not the case, then as the state president, they should declare the BJP's very first ticket for themselves," he wrote on X.

BJP's Outreach Campaign in Gorakhpur

This remark comes ahead of the 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' padyatra in Gorakhpur, which is being led by BJP national president Nitin Nabin. The march comes as part of the BJP's nationwide outreach campaign to counter allegations raised by the Opposition and target political rivals over issues of law and order and democratic values.

Nabin will undertake a two-day organisational visit to Gorakhpur on November 4 and 5, during which he will lead the party's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) march and chair a series of meetings with senior leaders, office-bearers and public representatives ahead of the upcoming elections. (ANI)

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