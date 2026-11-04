Arshdeep Singh Shines As India Restricts New Zealand To 185 In Opener

India's Clinical Bowling Display

A clinical bowling performance from the Indian attack restricted New Zealand to 185 runs in the opening match of the five-match ODI series at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday, with the visitors making full use of the conditions to dominate the hosts' batting line-up.

Arshdeep Singh spearheaded India's bowling attack with an impressive four-wicket haul, while Gurnoor Brar claimed three wickets and Anshul Kamboj chipped in with two scalps to dismantle New Zealand's batting line-up. After winning the toss, Indian skipper Shubman Gill asked New Zealand to bat first.

New Zealand Innings Breakdown

Early Breakthroughs

Will Young and Tim Seifert opened the innings for New Zealand. New Zealand lost their first wicket in the fifth over when Arshdeep Singh dismissed Will Young for nine runs off 11 deliveries, giving India an early breakthrough. Arshdeep struck again in the ninth over, removing Henry Nicholls for nine off 11 balls, leaving the hosts in trouble early in their innings.

Middle Order Struggles

Tim Seifert and Daryl Mitchell then steadied the innings with a partnership, taking New Zealand past the 70-run mark. Seifert played a valuable knock of 38 off 43 deliveries, including three fours and two sixes, before Gurnoor Brar dismissed him. Brar struck again soon after, producing a brilliant caught-and-bowled effort to send back Tom Latham for three off 11 balls.

Daryl Mitchell attempted to rebuild the innings alongside Glenn Phillips but was run out for 28 off 41 deliveries following a brilliant piece of fielding from Rohit Sharma. Mitchell's dismissal further dented New Zealand's hopes of recovery. Anshul Kamboj then added to India's dominance by dismissing Mitchell Santner for four, claiming his first wicket of the day. Kamboj struck again to remove Nathan Smith for just one run, leaving New Zealand reeling.

Tail-end Resistance

Arshdeep Singh subsequently claimed his third wicket of the day by dismissing Kyle Jamieson, further tightening India's grip on the contest. Arshdeep Singh continued to torment New Zealand's batting line-up, claiming his fourth wicket of the day by dismissing the in-form Glenn Phillips for 30 off 51 deliveries. Phillips' innings included two boundaries and a six as the left-arm pacer further strengthened India's grip on the contest.

Blair Tickner provided New Zealand fans with something to cheer about, launching a spirited counterattack against the Indian bowling attack and showing positive intent with the bat amid the hosts' struggles. Blair Tickner played a valuable counterattacking knock of 34 off just 23 deliveries, smashing a four and four sixes to help New Zealand recover from their batting collapse and post a total of 185 runs.

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