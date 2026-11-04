Democrats Poised To Control US Congress Following Midterm Election Win

Republicans Face Electoral Setbacks

Acknowledging a difficult electoral setback for Republicans as Democrats are projected to take control of both chambers of the US Congress, House Speaker Mike Johnson expressed disappointment over the midterm results but vowed that his party would reclaim the House in the 2028 elections. Speaking at a Republican election watch party in Louisiana, Johnson admitted that Republicans had faced a challenging electoral battle while maintaining that historical trends had made retaining the party's congressional majority particularly difficult. "We faced some real odds here," Johnson said, acknowledging the setback. Looking ahead to the next election cycle, he expressed confidence in the Republican Party's prospects, declaring, "Come 2028, we will take back the House and we will finish this job."

Johnson argued that historical midterm election patterns had worked against Republicans from the outset, noting that it was particularly difficult for a sitting President's party to retain or increase its congressional strength during the first midterm cycle. "From the first day of this election, we knew that to keep the House and sustain our majority, we would have to defy more than a century of midterm history, OK," he said. "It's only happened twice in 90 years that a sitting president has picked up or held seats for his party in that first two-year cycle, and there's a lot of reasons for it. It's very, very difficult to overcome, and it looks like history will be kept tonight," Johnson added.

Monitoring Ongoing Results

However, the House Speaker cautioned against drawing final conclusions while vote counting was still underway in several parts of the country. "It'll be a long night. You know, they haven't even closed the polls in some states out there in the West," he said. Describing the Republican leadership's efforts to monitor the unfolding results, Johnson compared his election monitoring operation to the White House Situation Room, saying, "We're watching every race." He added that he would provide a more detailed assessment of the midterm outcome once the final results were available. "Once we know the final results, I'll speak a lot more about the midterms in the coming days," Johnson said.

Democratic Gains and Political Shifts

Johnson's remarks came as US networks projected a sweeping Democratic victory, with the party set to reclaim control of the House of Representatives and gain control of the Senate, marking a significant reversal in the balance of power in Washington. According to CNN, Democrats capitalised on President Donald Trump's historically low popularity among voters to secure a major electoral victory, positioning themselves to exercise greater oversight over the President and his administration during the remaining two years of his term. A Democratic-controlled House could pave the way for extensive congressional scrutiny of the Trump administration through committee investigations, hearings and subpoenas. Control of the Senate would also give Democrats greater influence over legislative proceedings and the ability to block presidential nominations.

Schumer Welcomes Party Victory

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer welcomed the projected Democratic victories, describing the outcome as a major political comeback and promising that the party would address voters' concerns. "Against all odds, we Democrats have won the Senate and we have five words to the American people: relief is on the way," Schumer said. He attributed the Democratic gains to the party's efforts to listen to voters across the country, particularly on economic and governance-related concerns. "We listened to them and they talked about costs above all, chaos and corruption," Schumer said, accusing Republicans of failing to pay attention to voters' concerns. Describing the outcome as a significant political realignment, Schumer called it a "generational remake of the Senate map", adding that "Democrats must deliver".

The Democratic gains have been particularly striking in traditionally Republican strongholds, with the party making breakthroughs in Texas and South Carolina and securing a historic Senate victory in Kansas, ending nearly a century of Republican dominance in the state. According to Fox News, four key voter groups - young people, independents, rural voters and Hispanic voters - shifted away from Republicans in significant numbers. The network reported that dissatisfaction over the Iran war and tariffs contributed to changing voter preferences. CNN also reported that inflation, Trump's tariff policies, the Iran war, concerns about the President's conduct and perceptions of personal enrichment were among the issues influencing voters. The projected Democratic victories represent a major challenge for the Republican administration, with the opposition now poised to exercise greater congressional oversight and influence the legislative agenda during the remainder of Trump's presidency.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)