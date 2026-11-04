Democrat Rebecca Bennett Unseats Republican Incumbent in New Jersey
(MENAFN) Democrat Rebecca Bennett won New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District on Tuesday, defeating Republican Rep. Thomas H. Kean Jr. and flipping a seat previously held by the GOP, according to election projections.
The Associated Press declared Bennett the winner, confirming a Democratic gain in a district represented by Kean as a Republican.
Her victory adds to the Democratic Party’s gains in the midterm elections as it seeks to secure control of the US House of Representatives and strengthen its position in Congress.
The result emerged as ballots continued to be counted in congressional contests across the country, with several races still awaiting final outcomes.
All 435 seats in the House were contested in the midterm elections. A party must secure at least 218 seats to obtain a majority and control the chamber.
Bennett’s win represents another setback for Republicans as Democrats make advances in districts previously held by the party, potentially shifting the balance of power in the House.
The Associated Press declared Bennett the winner, confirming a Democratic gain in a district represented by Kean as a Republican.
Her victory adds to the Democratic Party’s gains in the midterm elections as it seeks to secure control of the US House of Representatives and strengthen its position in Congress.
The result emerged as ballots continued to be counted in congressional contests across the country, with several races still awaiting final outcomes.
All 435 seats in the House were contested in the midterm elections. A party must secure at least 218 seats to obtain a majority and control the chamber.
Bennett’s win represents another setback for Republicans as Democrats make advances in districts previously held by the party, potentially shifting the balance of power in the House.
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