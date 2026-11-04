Trump Claims His Presence on Ballot Would Have Delivered Republican Landslide
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump claimed Tuesday that Republicans would have secured a decisive victory in the midterm elections had he personally been on the ballot, arguing that his participation could have significantly changed the party's performance.
“I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
The president's remarks came as several US media outlets projected that Democrats would take control of the House of Representatives, marking a major shift in the balance of power in Congress.
The projected Democratic victory followed a series of Republican setbacks in closely watched races across the country. Losing the House majority would give Democrats greater influence over the legislative agenda and the ability to conduct congressional oversight of Trump's administration.
Democrats also made gains in the Senate, flipping seats in North Carolina and South Carolina. These victories added to the party's advances across several key contests during the midterm elections.
In North Carolina, former Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper defeated Michael Whatley, the former Republican National Committee chairman who had received Trump's endorsement. The result represented a setback for the president and the Republican Party in a closely contested Senate race.
Trump's comments suggested that his absence from the ballot had contributed to the Republican losses. However, he did not provide further details or evidence to support his claim that his candidacy would have produced a landslide victory.
The election results could have significant implications for the remainder of Trump's presidency, as Democratic control of the House would give the opposition party greater authority to influence congressional proceedings and challenge the administration's policies.
“I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
The president's remarks came as several US media outlets projected that Democrats would take control of the House of Representatives, marking a major shift in the balance of power in Congress.
The projected Democratic victory followed a series of Republican setbacks in closely watched races across the country. Losing the House majority would give Democrats greater influence over the legislative agenda and the ability to conduct congressional oversight of Trump's administration.
Democrats also made gains in the Senate, flipping seats in North Carolina and South Carolina. These victories added to the party's advances across several key contests during the midterm elections.
In North Carolina, former Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper defeated Michael Whatley, the former Republican National Committee chairman who had received Trump's endorsement. The result represented a setback for the president and the Republican Party in a closely contested Senate race.
Trump's comments suggested that his absence from the ballot had contributed to the Republican losses. However, he did not provide further details or evidence to support his claim that his candidacy would have produced a landslide victory.
The election results could have significant implications for the remainder of Trump's presidency, as Democratic control of the House would give the opposition party greater authority to influence congressional proceedings and challenge the administration's policies.
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