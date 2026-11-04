Democrats Regain US House Control as Republicans Lose Majority
(MENAFN) Democrats are projected to take control of the US House of Representatives, ending the Republican majority in the chamber following Tuesday’s midterm elections.
All 435 seats in the House were contested, with either party needing at least 218 victories to secure control.
According to election projections, Democrats had gained seven districts previously represented by Republicans. The victories included Kentucky’s 6th District, North Carolina’s 11th, New Jersey’s 7th, Ohio’s 15th and Pennsylvania’s 7th, 8th and 10th districts.
Among the newly elected Democratic representatives, Don Leonard secured victory in Ohio’s 15th District, while Paige Cognetti and Janelle Stelson won Pennsylvania’s 8th and 10th districts, respectively.
Meanwhile, Republican Rep. Mike Johnson retained his seat in Louisiana’s 4th Congressional District.
The projected shift gives Democrats control of the lower chamber, providing them with greater influence over congressional priorities and the ability to conduct oversight of the administration of President Donald Trump during the final two years of his term.
Vote counting and the determination of outcomes in several districts remain underway across the country.
All 435 seats in the House were contested, with either party needing at least 218 victories to secure control.
According to election projections, Democrats had gained seven districts previously represented by Republicans. The victories included Kentucky’s 6th District, North Carolina’s 11th, New Jersey’s 7th, Ohio’s 15th and Pennsylvania’s 7th, 8th and 10th districts.
Among the newly elected Democratic representatives, Don Leonard secured victory in Ohio’s 15th District, while Paige Cognetti and Janelle Stelson won Pennsylvania’s 8th and 10th districts, respectively.
Meanwhile, Republican Rep. Mike Johnson retained his seat in Louisiana’s 4th Congressional District.
The projected shift gives Democrats control of the lower chamber, providing them with greater influence over congressional priorities and the ability to conduct oversight of the administration of President Donald Trump during the final two years of his term.
Vote counting and the determination of outcomes in several districts remain underway across the country.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment