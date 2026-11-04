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Trump Pledges to Accept Midterm Results, Work with Democrats

Trump Pledges to Accept Midterm Results, Work with Democrats


Date: 2026-11-04 12:48:39

(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said late Tuesday that he was prepared to accept the outcome of the midterm elections and cooperate with Democrats as the party appeared likely to gain control of both chambers of Congress.

“I am absolutely willing to accept those results,” Trump said during a telephone interview while following election returns at the White House.

“We’ll work with the Democrats, and we’ll, you know, look forward to working with them. We’ll probably work something out,” he added.

His comments came as Republicans suffered setbacks in several closely contested races, while Democratic gains threatened to shift the balance of power in Washington and create obstacles for Trump's legislative priorities during the remainder of his presidency.

Trump partly attributed his party's performance to his absence from the ballot, arguing that Republicans might have achieved different results had he personally been a candidate in the elections.

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