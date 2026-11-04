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US Pacific Command Monitors North Korean Missile Launches, Reports No Immediate Threat

US Pacific Command Monitors North Korean Missile Launches, Reports No Immediate Threat


Date: 2026-11-04 12:46:29

(MENAFN) US Pacific Command said Tuesday it was monitoring North Korea’s latest missile launches and maintaining close coordination with regional allies and partners.

"We are aware of the missile launches by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea on Nov. 4 (KST) and are consulting closely with our allies and partners," the command said in a statement.

It added that its initial assessment indicated no immediate danger to US forces, territory or allied countries in the region.

“Based on current assessments, this event does not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or to our allies.”

The command also reiterated Washington’s commitment to safeguarding its territory and fulfilling its security obligations across the Indo-Pacific.

“The United States remains committed to the defense of the U.S. homeland and our allies in the region,” the statement said.

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