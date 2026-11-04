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Mowi ASA (OSE: MOWI): Quarterly Dividend


Date: 2026-11-04 12:46:13

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Board of Mowi ASA has resolved on 3 November 2026 to make a quarterly distribution to shareholders of NOK 2.30 per share.

Mowi ASA's shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will be traded including dividend up to and including 12 November 2026. Mowi ASA's shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will be traded excluding dividend from and including 13 November 2026. Mowi ASA's shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will have a Record Date of 16 November 2026. The expected payment date is 23 November 2026.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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