Checkyourcar Launches New Site To Help Drivers Compare Car Insurance Rates Without Spam Calls

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CheckYourCar.org today announced the launch of its free car insurance comparison site, built to help drivers find a cheaper policy without the spam calls and texts that often follow an online quote. The site is now live.

Many quote sites pass the information they collect to a network of agents and call centers. That's why a single rate check on those sites can turn into days of calls, texts and emails.

“Most people know they could probably pay less for car insurance, but they put off shopping around because they don't want their phone ringing for the next two weeks,” said a CheckYourCar.org spokesperson.“We launched the site so drivers can see what they could be paying and decide for themselves what to do next, without anyone chasing them afterward.”

The launch comes as auto insurance premiums remain high and many drivers still renew with the same insurer by default. CheckYourCar.org lets visitors enter basic information once and compare options from a range of insurers in a few minutes.

Checking rates once a year is one of the simplest ways for drivers to make sure they aren't overpaying for the same coverage. CheckYourCar.org says it wants that yearly check to be quick and low-pressure enough that drivers actually do it.

The company said it plans to keep adding insurance partners and improving the speed of its comparison tool.

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