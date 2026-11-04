Manny Halley's 'Lot Patrol' Returns To BET Tonight With Five New Episodes

Manny Halley's "Lot Patrol"

The cast toasted the comedy's return at the Hollywood Improv ahead of tonight's episode

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Manny Halley 's BET mockumentary comedy“Lot Patrol” returns tonight at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT with the first of five new episodes, bringing its first season to 10. The series stars DeRay Davis, Carl Anthony Payne II and Tamera Kissen as members of a studio-lot security crew whose confidence regularly outruns their competence.The cast marked the occasion Monday night at the Hollywood Improv, a fitting choice for an ensemble drawn largely from the stand-up world. It was a night to look back on the first five episodes and raise a glass to the five still to come.In tonight's episode,“Going Hard or Going Home,” a push-up challenge, a golf-cart chase and a stun-gun mishap put the security team under scrutiny, and the crew is left with some explaining to do.“We built this show around comedians who have been making people laugh for decades, and then we got out of their way,” said Halley, who created the series with Ernest L. Dancy.“Five more episodes tells us the audience is connecting with that, and this cast has earned every bit of it.”“Lot Patrol” finds its humor where Hollywood ambition meets the employee entrance. Its security guards are charged with keeping order on a busy studio lot while managing big personalities, professional frustrations and personal complications of their own. The mockumentary format puts viewers on the job with them, from the coworker who takes authority a little too seriously to the visitor convinced the rules do not apply.“Every day on that set felt like a comedy club with a call sheet,” said Davis, who also serves as a consulting producer.“Monday night at the Improv was our chance to celebrate that together. Now the rest of the season belongs to the people watching at home.”The ensemble also includes Skeet Carter, TK Kirkland, Alex Thomas, Tanjareen Thomas, Lionell Dalton, Nick Nervies, Dawn Raven, Iyana Halley and G Thang. Guest stars Erica Peeples, Terrence J and Brian J. White make several visits to the studio lot over the course of the season.“Lot Patrol” is produced by Manny Halley Productions, a division of Imani Media Group, and written by Halley and Dancy. Manny Halley Jr. and Maureen Pierre serve as producers. Erik White directed all 10 episodes, which were filmed in Los Angeles.New episodes of“Lot Patrol” air Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on BET. Photos from the Hollywood Improv celebration are available upon request.About Imani Media GroupImani Media Group is a Los Angeles-based entertainment company founded by Manny Halley. Its work spans film and television production, music management and content distribution through its Faith Media Distribution division.

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Manny Halley's 'Lot Patrol' Returns to BET Tonight with Five New Episodes News Provided By KFields PR Agency November 04, 2026, 05:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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