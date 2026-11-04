Bhumi Satish Pednekkar To Headline Horror Franchise Titled 'Jaani Dushman'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Bollywood actress Bhumi Satish Pednekkar has been roped in to play the lead in the upcoming horror franchise titled 'Jaani Dushman' by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series Films and Prabhleen Sandhu's Almighty Motion Picture.

The film, which is all set to arrive in cinemas in 2027, is directed by Arshad Syed. Set against the atmospheric backdrop of the United Kingdom, 'Jaani Dushman' is an emotionally charged mother-daughter story that combines haunting supernatural elements, buried family secrets and terrifying cinematic moments.

Talking about the upcoming franchise and the collaboration, Producer Bhushan Kumar said in a statement:“Almighty Motion Picture has been a valued creative partner, and it's always a pleasure working with Prabhleen and her team. After Made in India – A Titan Story, we are happy to be collaborating with them again on Jaani Dushman.”

“The film brings together an interesting mix of talent, with Peter Pedrero's expertise in action and stunts adding an important dimension to the project. We are also happy to have Bhumi on board. We hope to offer audiences an engaging theatrical experience and explore the horror genre in an exciting way.”

Speaking about the collaboration, Prabhleen Sandhu, Founder of Almighty Motion Picture, said“It is always a pleasure working with Bhushan ji and T-Series. Our association has always been special, and we are excited to join forces once again for a completely different cinematic experience.

“Jaani Dushman is particularly special as it reunites me with Robbie Grewal and Arshad Syed, with whom we created one of India's most loved paranormal thriller series.”

“With an exceptional & a powerhouse performer like Bhumi Pednekkar leading the film and internationally acclaimed stunt specialist Peter Pedrero joining us, our vision is to redefine Indian horror with a spectacular and unforgettable theatrical experience.”

Robbie Grewal takes charge as Creative Producer. Adding an international dimension to the project, the makers have brought on board renowned Action/Stunt specialist Peter Pedrero, whose credits include Harry Potter, Fast & Furious, The Expendables, Game of Thrones and The Conjuring.

Gulshan Kumar & T-Series Present, a T-Series Films & Almighty Motion Picture Production, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Prabhleen Sandhu and Ajay Singhal- 'Jaani Dushman - Darr Ke Aage Maut Hai' starring Bhumi Satish Pednekkar is directed by Arshad Syed.

Creatively produced by Robbie Grewal and co-produced by Shiv Chanana & Sunita Vinod Vyas, the movie to hit theatres in 2027.