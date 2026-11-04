Who Is Gautam Hathiramani? All About Kanika Kapoor's Husband As Couple Announce Separation After Four Years Of Marriage

Playback singer Kanika Kapoor and her husband, London and Lagos-based businessman Gautam Hathiramani, have officially announced their decision to separate after four years together. The singer shared the statement on social media to inform fans and the media, requesting privacy for both parties as they move forward amicably.

The announcement marks the end of their high-profile union, which had drawn public attention following their journey from longtime friends to married partners. Both parties have emphasized that the decision was reached mutually and with high regard for each other's personal and professional lives.

Timeline of the Relationship and London Wedding

The couple's romantic relationship developed after nearly 15 years of friendship. Having grown closer over time, Gautam Hathiramani proposed to Kanika Kapoor in August 2021, setting the stage for their nuptials the following year.

On May 20, 2022, the couple officially married during an intimate ceremony in London. The wedding was attended by close family and friends, celebrating the union between the Bollywood playback star and the international businessman.

Who Is Gautam Hathiramani?

Based between London and Lagos, Gautam Hathiramani is a prominent international businessman. He has managed business operations across these international commercial hubs while maintaining a relatively private profile.

Hathiramani maintained a quiet public profile until his relationship with the Bollywood singer became public ahead of their 2022 nuptials. Despite the media attention surrounding their courtship and wedding, he kept his personal and business activities out of the public spotlight.

Addressing Rumours and Reasons for Split

Following the public news of their separation, online speculation emerged regarding the potential reasons behind the end of their marriage. Addressing these rumours directly online, Kapoor clarified the circumstances surrounding the split.

Kapoor explicitly denied speculation involving infidelity as well as claims regarding an unwillingness to relocate to Lagos. She explained that conflicting travel schedules and demanding work commitments were the primary factors that led to the rift. She stressed that the separation was amicable and expressed gratitude for their shared years.

Kapoor's Previous Marriage and Family Life

The wedding in 2022 marked a new personal chapter for Kapoor, representing her second marriage. She was previously married to NRI businessman Raj Chandok from 1998 until their separation in 2012.

Kapoor has three children from her first marriage-Yuvraaj, Aayana, and Samara. All three children participated in her May 20, 2022 wedding ceremony alongside Hathiramani in London.

Career Focus and Looking Ahead

Known for chart-busting playback hits including Baby Doll and Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, Kapoor continues her music projects across India and abroad. Four years after coming together, the couple has decided to part ways.

Kapoor emphasised that both will focus on their respective professional commitments while maintaining mutual respect. As they pursue their individual paths, she wished him well for the future.