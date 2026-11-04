South Korea Opens Investigation into Civilian Killings During Korean War
(MENAFN) South Korea’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission has approved an official investigation into civilians killed by military and police forces in connection with the 1950-53 Korean War, according to local reports.
The inquiry, described as unprecedented, will examine a list documenting individuals executed before, during and after the conflict.
The records contain personal details of 26,330 people killed by military and police forces during the period surrounding the war, along with information on 38,135 surviving relatives.
The list was first discovered during an investigation conducted by the Korean National Police Agency in 2007. The commission obtained a copy of the document in June and has now decided to use it as the basis for a nationwide examination.
Investigators will assess the overall number of civilian casualties and determine the extent of the killings and resulting damage in different parts of the country.
The inquiry will also examine the historical and institutional circumstances behind the incidents, including how government agencies handled their consequences.
Through the investigation, the commission aims to establish the facts surrounding the killings, clarify the scale of the abuses and restore the dignity of victims and their bereaved families.
The decision was adopted during the commission’s plenary session in Seoul on Monday.
The Korean War began on June 25, 1950, and ended with the signing of an armistice on July 27, 1953.
The inquiry, described as unprecedented, will examine a list documenting individuals executed before, during and after the conflict.
The records contain personal details of 26,330 people killed by military and police forces during the period surrounding the war, along with information on 38,135 surviving relatives.
The list was first discovered during an investigation conducted by the Korean National Police Agency in 2007. The commission obtained a copy of the document in June and has now decided to use it as the basis for a nationwide examination.
Investigators will assess the overall number of civilian casualties and determine the extent of the killings and resulting damage in different parts of the country.
The inquiry will also examine the historical and institutional circumstances behind the incidents, including how government agencies handled their consequences.
Through the investigation, the commission aims to establish the facts surrounding the killings, clarify the scale of the abuses and restore the dignity of victims and their bereaved families.
The decision was adopted during the commission’s plenary session in Seoul on Monday.
The Korean War began on June 25, 1950, and ended with the signing of an armistice on July 27, 1953.
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