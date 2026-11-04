Abbott Concedes Texas Governorship to Democrat Gina Hinojosa
(MENAFN) Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott conceded defeat to Democratic candidate Gina Hinojosa late Tuesday, ending decades of Republican control of the state's governorship and giving Democrats the office for the first time since 1995.
In a televised address, Abbott said he had contacted Hinojosa to congratulate her after reviewing election results from counties across Texas.
"There are still votes to be counted, but mathematically, we’re not going to be able to win this election," he said.
Abbott also pledged to support Hinojosa and her team throughout the transfer of power, saying he had offered assistance during the transition period.
"The thing that I’m most proud about is that you all helped me to be your governor for 12 years," he said.
Having assumed office on Jan. 20, 2015, Abbott had served as Texas governor for 12 years. His defeat represents a significant political change in a state where Republicans have maintained control of the governorship for decades.
US President Donald Trump reacted to the outcome in a post on his Truth Social platform, arguing that Abbott's defeat could have been avoided had he not become a "RINO," meaning a Republican in name only, during the final six months of his political career.
Trump further claimed that Abbott "went back to his original formula, and it wasn’t pretty."
Democrats also secured victories in the governors' races in Iowa and Ohio, where Rob Sand and Amy Acton defeated their Republican rivals, respectively, according to reports.
In a televised address, Abbott said he had contacted Hinojosa to congratulate her after reviewing election results from counties across Texas.
"There are still votes to be counted, but mathematically, we’re not going to be able to win this election," he said.
Abbott also pledged to support Hinojosa and her team throughout the transfer of power, saying he had offered assistance during the transition period.
"The thing that I’m most proud about is that you all helped me to be your governor for 12 years," he said.
Having assumed office on Jan. 20, 2015, Abbott had served as Texas governor for 12 years. His defeat represents a significant political change in a state where Republicans have maintained control of the governorship for decades.
US President Donald Trump reacted to the outcome in a post on his Truth Social platform, arguing that Abbott's defeat could have been avoided had he not become a "RINO," meaning a Republican in name only, during the final six months of his political career.
Trump further claimed that Abbott "went back to his original formula, and it wasn’t pretty."
Democrats also secured victories in the governors' races in Iowa and Ohio, where Rob Sand and Amy Acton defeated their Republican rivals, respectively, according to reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment