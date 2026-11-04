Jeffries Pledges Cost Relief, Medicaid Reversal After Democratic House Victory
(MENAFN) House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries pledged Tuesday to address rising living expenses, restore Medicaid funding cuts and pursue accountability over alleged corruption, following projections that Democrats had secured control of the House of Representatives in the midterm elections.
Addressing supporters at the House Democrats’ election night headquarters in Washington, DC, Jeffries outlined his party’s priorities, emphasizing the cost of essential goods and services.
“We will fight hard to lower the high cost of housing and groceries and gas,” he said.
He also stressed the importance of expanding access to healthcare, promising efforts to reverse reductions in Medicaid funding.
“We’re going to fight hard to make sure that we can ensure that every single American can afford to go see a doctor when they need one,” he said, adding that Democrats would “fight to reverse these painful Medicaid cuts.”
Jeffries, who is positioned to become the first Black speaker of the House, further promised to pursue investigations and accountability over what he described as corruption.
He characterized the election outcome as a public demand for major political changes, arguing that the country’s existing systems were not working.
“This is a change election,” he said. “We need to deliver dramatic change. Things are broken.”
Seeking to frame the result as a broader national turning point, Jeffries declared: “America is back... Today begins the great American comeback,”
He also criticized wealthy and influential individuals for attempting to shape the election through their financial resources, saying voters had rejected those efforts.
“The wealthy, the well-off, and the well-connected tried to buy this election. The American people have responded in a resounding way and made clear that America is not for sale,” he added.
Concluding his remarks, Jeffries called for national unity rather than political division.
“This is not a partisan moment. This is a patriotic one,” he said. “It’s a red, white, and blue moment because America has won tonight.”
Addressing supporters at the House Democrats’ election night headquarters in Washington, DC, Jeffries outlined his party’s priorities, emphasizing the cost of essential goods and services.
“We will fight hard to lower the high cost of housing and groceries and gas,” he said.
He also stressed the importance of expanding access to healthcare, promising efforts to reverse reductions in Medicaid funding.
“We’re going to fight hard to make sure that we can ensure that every single American can afford to go see a doctor when they need one,” he said, adding that Democrats would “fight to reverse these painful Medicaid cuts.”
Jeffries, who is positioned to become the first Black speaker of the House, further promised to pursue investigations and accountability over what he described as corruption.
He characterized the election outcome as a public demand for major political changes, arguing that the country’s existing systems were not working.
“This is a change election,” he said. “We need to deliver dramatic change. Things are broken.”
Seeking to frame the result as a broader national turning point, Jeffries declared: “America is back... Today begins the great American comeback,”
He also criticized wealthy and influential individuals for attempting to shape the election through their financial resources, saying voters had rejected those efforts.
“The wealthy, the well-off, and the well-connected tried to buy this election. The American people have responded in a resounding way and made clear that America is not for sale,” he added.
Concluding his remarks, Jeffries called for national unity rather than political division.
“This is not a partisan moment. This is a patriotic one,” he said. “It’s a red, white, and blue moment because America has won tonight.”
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