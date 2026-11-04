Trump Accuses Fox News of Contributing to Republican Election Losses
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump blamed Fox News on Wednesday for Republican setbacks in the midterm elections, arguing that the network weakened conservative candidates by repeatedly featuring Democratic figures.
"Fox News bears responsibility for these losses by constantly and consistently putting on the Democrat opposition, and worse," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.
He specifically criticized the network for inviting former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to appear on its programs, questioning why he had been given an opportunity to discuss national governance. Trump also claimed that de Blasio had left office in disgrace.
The president has frequently expressed dissatisfaction with Fox News hosts and editorial decisions that have not aligned with his political views, including throughout the latest election campaign.
His criticism came as US media projections indicated that Democrats were on course to take control of the Senate and were also positioned to win a majority in the House of Representatives.
Such gains could limit Trump's ability to advance his legislative priorities during the remainder of his term.
"Fox News bears responsibility for these losses by constantly and consistently putting on the Democrat opposition, and worse," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.
He specifically criticized the network for inviting former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to appear on its programs, questioning why he had been given an opportunity to discuss national governance. Trump also claimed that de Blasio had left office in disgrace.
The president has frequently expressed dissatisfaction with Fox News hosts and editorial decisions that have not aligned with his political views, including throughout the latest election campaign.
His criticism came as US media projections indicated that Democrats were on course to take control of the Senate and were also positioned to win a majority in the House of Representatives.
Such gains could limit Trump's ability to advance his legislative priorities during the remainder of his term.
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