Bir And Cinemastercard Announce New Partnership: Cinema Tickets Coming Soon To Birbank

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Buying tickets is about to get much easier for movie lovers. Bir ecosystem, which unites digital services under one umbrella, is launching a new partnership with CineMastercard, one of Azerbaijan's largest cinema networks. Through this collaboration, users will be able to purchase movie tickets directly via Birbank without switching to any additional platforms.

Bir ecosystem already simplifies everyday needs through its integrated digital solutions across fintech, payments, and e-commerce. The collaboration with CineMastercard now expands these capabilities into the entertainment sector. As part of the project, a custom interface is being developed within Birbank specifically for searching movies and showtimes, selecting seats, and completing payments. Users will be able to choose their exact seats using an interactive map and receive their tickets instantly within the app.

Following the completion of technical integration and testing, the new functionality is scheduled to launch by the end of 2026. This partnership seamlessly merges digital payment capabilities with everyday entertainment, making ticket purchasing faster, smoother, and more accessible than ever.

About Bir

Bir is the first fully integrated banking, payments and e-commerce ecosystem of the Caucasus, redefining how people and businesses interact with daily services in Azerbaijan. Launched in 2025 to unite the country's leading brands, including Birbank, Birmarket e-commerce platform, Milliön payment terminals, and m10 e-wallet app, the Bir ecosystem reaches over 5 million users. Through its extensive ecosystem and strategic partnerships with Trendyol marketplace and BakiKart transportation payment solution, Bir, a trademark of Kapital Bank, is building the foundation for Azerbaijan's first and largest digital ecosystem for consumers and businesses.