Cinema Tickets Available In ABB Mobile!

MENAFN - Trend News Agency) ABB, committed to being a lifestyle partner for its customers, continues to establish new partnerships to further expand its offerings in this area. On November 3, 2026, a cooperation agreement was signed between ABB and CineMastercard.

The agreement provides for the placement of ABB branding in cinemas and the naming of premium screening halls as“ABB Halls.” It also envisages the creation of targeted advertising opportunities for ABB, the advance provision of special screening schedules to the Bank, the development of exclusive offers for ABB customers, the implementation of joint innovative projects, early access to ticket sales for ABB customers, and mutual integration between the mobile applications.

Thanks to this partnership, ABB mobile users will, for the first time in Azerbaijan, be able to purchase cinema tickets directly through the ABB mobile app without the need to use any other platform.

Users will be able to search for movies and showtimes, select tickets and seats, purchase cinema tickets, and conveniently complete payments directly within the ABB mobile app.

ABB mobile brings together a wide range of services on a single platform to meet customers' everyday needs. To this end, the Bank will continue to introduce new integrations into the app.

For more information about ABB's modern, customer-focused and comprehensive range of products and services, please visit any ABB branch or service outlet, the Bank's official website at , contact the 937 Contact Centre, or follow ABB's official social media channels.