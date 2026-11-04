Record-High Profits, Revenues And Volumes For Mowi

Mowi has never reported higher revenues or volumes than in the third quarter of 2026 and the company also achieved its best ever operating profit for a third quarter. Mowi harvested a record 186,000 tonnes of salmon during the quarter, up 12% compared with the same period in 2025 while costs were down by EUR 51 million.

“It is very encouraging to see that we continue to deliver on key parameters such as volume growth, price achievement and, not least, cost control, thereby achieving competitive margins,” said Mowi CEO Ivan Vindheim.

Volume growth is one of Mowi's strategic pillars, and estimated volumes for 2026 have now increased from 600,000 tonnes to 620,000 tonnes. This represents growth of 11% compared with last year, versus expected industry growth of 4%.

“With the growth in volumes and revenues over recent years, Mowi is now not only the world's largest salmon farmer but also the world's largest seafood company by revenue. I am proud of the way we have developed as a company over time and look forward this continuing,” said Vindheim.

At the same time as Mowi continues to grow, strong cost control and more efficient operations have made the company one of the most profitable businesses in the aquaculture industry.

“It is positive to see our farming costs reduced by as much as EUR 51 million in the third quarter this year compared with the same quarter last year, and by EUR 122 million year to date,” said Vindheim.

Mowi Consumer Products, the Group's value-added processing division, delivered another strong quarter with record-high revenues, supported by solid operations and record volumes of 84,000 tonnes, an increase of 18% compared with the same period last year.

Mowi's strategy of being fully integrated from fjord to fork has been a key strength for the company. Mowi operates value-added processing facilities around the world and works closely with many of the world's leading grocery retailers and foodservice operators.

“Being fully integrated provides us, among other things, with greater flexibility and makes it easier for us to support consumer demand. Underlying demand for our products was very strong in the third quarter, and we expect this positive trend to continue,” said Vindheim.

Mowi Feed, the Group's feed production business, also once again delivered record results and volumes sold, increasing by as much as 33% and 19% respectively compared with the same quarter last year. This growth was driven by favourable biological conditions in Mowi's Norwegian and Scottish farming operations.

The Board of Directors of Mowi has decided to pay a dividend of NOK 2.30 per share for the third quarter.

For more information, please contact:

Kristian Ellingsen, CFO, +47 905 14 275

Kim Galtung Døsvig, IR Officer & Head of Treasury, +47 908 76 339

Ola Helge Hjetland, Communications Director, +47 970 67 932

About Mowi ASA

Mowi is the world's largest seafood company and producer of farm-raised Atlantic salmon, with an estimated 2026 harvest of 620,000 tonnes from seven farming countries including Norway, Scotland, Ireland, Faroes, Iceland, Canada and Chile.

Mowi is a fully integrated global seafood company, bringing salmon and other seafood of supreme quality to consumers around the world, partly under its own MOWI brand. Mowi has been widely recognised for sustainability throughout its value chain.

With headquarters in Bergen, Norway, Mowi employs 11 500 people in 26 countries worldwide, and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. Total turnover in the last four quarters was EUR 6.5 billion.

For more information, please visit mowi.com.

Forward looking statements

This release may be deemed to include forward-looking statements, such as statements that relate to Mowi's goals and strategies, salmon prices, ability to increase or vary harvest volume, production capacity, trends in the seafood industry, restructuring initiatives, exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations, expected research and development expenditures, business prospects and positioning with respect to market, demographic and pricing trends, strategic initiatives, and the effects of any extraordinary events and various other matters (including developments with respect to laws, regulations and governmental policies regulating the industry and changes in accounting policies, standards and interpretations) on Mowi's business and results. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases, such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "may increase," "may fluctuate," "plan," "goal," "target," "strategy," and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "should," "would," and "could." Forward-looking statements are Mowi's current estimates or expectations of future events or future results. Actual results could differ materially from those indicated by these statements because the realization of those results is subject to many risks and uncertainties. Mowi ASA's Annual Report contains additional information about factors that could affect actual results, including: changes to the price of salmon including the value of our biological assets; hedging risks; risks related to fish feed; economic and market risks; environmental risks; operational risks; risks related to escapes, disease and sea lice; product risks; risks related to our acquisitions; financing risks; regulation risks including relating to food safety, the aquaculture industry, processing, competition, anti-trust and anti-corruption; trade restriction risks; litigation risks; tax and accounting risks; strategic and competitive risks; and reputation risks. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based on information available at the time of the release, and Mowi assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments



Mowi_Q3_2026_Presentation Mowi_Q3_2026_Report