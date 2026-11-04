Dr. Parham Mafi Of Mafi Plastic Surgery Gives Fresno Tummy Tuck Holiday Timeline

Mafi Plastic Surgery in Fresno advises scheduling a tummy tuck by Nov. 13 for clearance by Christmas; eyelid surgery can still go ahead into early December

- Dr. Parham Mafi, Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon, Mafi Plastic SurgeryFRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mafi Plastic Surgery in Fresno is advising patients in Clovis, Madera and the Woodward Park area that a tummy tuck meant to leave them cleared for lifting and exercise by Christmas should be scheduled by November 13, because those activities stay restricted for six weeks after surgery. Eyelid surgery, which most patients recover from within 7 to 10 days, can still go ahead into early December, and liposuction consultations held now set up surgery in the cooler weeks after New Year.With Thanksgiving on November 26, a holiday-week surgery date can look like the obvious plan. Dr. Parham Mafi, the board-certified plastic surgeon who leads the practice, says it covers only the first stage of recovery. Tummy tuck patients usually return to desk work in about two weeks, but the repaired abdominal muscles need six weeks before they carry real load. A holiday spent lifting children, luggage or a roasting pan falls inside that window for anyone operated on after mid-November.The operation is a common one. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons counted 171,064 abdominoplasty procedures nationally in 2024, third among cosmetic surgical procedures in its annual statistics report.How long is tummy tuck recovery before the holidays?Desk work usually resumes at about two weeks, with clearance for lifting and exercise several weeks later, so the practice counts back from the holiday rather than forward from the surgery date. Patients who miss the November 13 date are not shut out of the season: surgery in late November or December still places full clearance in January, and the first quiet weeks of recovery fall over the holiday break instead of a work schedule.Season matters for a second reason. Patients wear a compression garment through the first several weeks, and Fresno County climate data lists an average valley high of 98.6 degrees in July against 53.7 degrees in December. Dr. Mafi's view is that compression is far easier to keep on, day and night, in the cool months, which makes late fall and winter a practical stretch for body procedures.Tummy tuck vs liposuction: which one fits?The answer depends on whether the problem is skin and muscle or fat. A tummy tuck removes loose lower abdominal skin and repairs separated abdominal muscles; it is not a fat reduction operation, and most candidates have had children or lost a significant amount of weight. Liposuction reduces localized fat deposits and does not repair separated muscle. Both involve a compression garment afterward, so the same cool-weather reasoning applies to each.What is the eyelid surgery recovery time?Most blepharoplasty patients resume regular activities within 7 to 10 days, which is why eyelid surgery still fits before Christmas when scheduled in early December. Mild swelling and bruising are expected at first, and patients sleep with the head elevated and wear sunglasses outdoors while the lids heal.Who performs surgery at Mafi Plastic Surgery?Dr. Parham Mafi, M.D., F.A.C.S., is a board-certified plastic surgeon and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He completed a general surgery residency at the State University of New York at Buffalo and a fellowship in plastic and reconstructive surgery at Wayne State University and the Detroit Medical Center. Surgery takes place at Mafi Surgery Center, accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, and the team includes board-certified anesthesiologist Dr. Omar Chowdhry, D.O. Each procedure begins with a consultation in which Dr. Mafi reviews health history and the calendar before a date is set. Dr. Mafi is available to speak with reporters about surgical recovery and holiday timing.About Mafi Plastic Surgery: Mafi Plastic Surgery is a plastic surgery practice led by board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Parham Mafi at 9479 N. Fort Washington Road, Suite 103, Fresno, California 93730. The practice performs surgery of the face, breast and body and offers med spa treatments, serving patients from Fresno, Clovis, Madera, Woodward Park, Fig Garden and Copper River. Phone: (559) 890-6500. More information is available at .

Ansh Shah

Mafi Plastic Surgery

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Dr. Parham Mafi of Mafi Plastic Surgery Gives Fresno Tummy Tuck Holiday Timeline News Provided By seenai November 04, 2026, 05:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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