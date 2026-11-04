R&S Group's Capital Markets Day Demonstrates How The Group Is 'Stepping Up In Power'
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R&S Group Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Conference
R&S Group's Capital Markets Day demonstrates how the Group is 'Stepping up in Power'
04.11.2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST
News Release R&S Group's Capital Markets Day demonstrates how the Group is 'Stepping up in Power' 4 November 2026 – R&S Group Holding AG (SIX: RSGN) is hosting its Capital Markets Day 2026 one day after the official inauguration of its new power transformer plant in Łódź, Poland, which was attended by more than 300 customers, suppliers and government representatives. The plant started operations in October, on time and on budget, and participants showed great interest in the scale and state-of-the-art technology of the new facility. Today, under the motto 'Stepping up in Power', the management team presents how the Group is translating its strategy into tangible results. The Group reaffirms its strategy and the investments aimed at shifting sales towards larger power transformers (up to 160 MVA/220 kV) and new applications such as Battery Energy Storage Systems, data centers and rail. ((Our new power transformer plant in Łódź demonstrates what 'Stepping up in Power' means for the R&S Group as a whole: increased capacities for larger transformers lead to a portfolio shift towards higher-value growth in structurally expanding markets. We have a new plant and a clear growth plan – now it is all about execution, step by step)), said Matthias Weibel, CEO a.i. and CFO. Investing in growth
R&S Group invests where demand is expected to grow. The new power transformer plant in Łódź required a total investment of CHF 29 million and is expected to achieve payback within 18 months after the start of operations. Additionally, investments are planned for the modernization of the Irish plant in 2027 and 2028, making it more flexible and ready for higher power ratings, new markets and new applications. Guidance confirmed
Backed by a record order backlog of CHF 380 million at the end of October, R&S Group confirms its FY2026 guidance for net sales in the range of CHF 410–420 million, subject to the delivery of large power transformers, and an EBITDA margin within the guided range. Mid-term targets remain unchanged: organic net sales growth of 8–12% per year and an EBITDA margin of 19–21% over a rolling three-year cycle.
Capital Markets Day and documentation
Today's event starts at 9:00 am CET at the new power transformer plant in Łódź, Poland, and will be webcast live. To participate in the webcast, please register here. The presentation of the Capital Markets Day 2026 is available here .
Calendar
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|Language:
|English
|Company:
|R&S Group Holding AG
|Zentrum Staldenbach 3
|8808 Pfäffikon SZ
|Switzerland
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|CH1107979838, CH1108008082
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2427796
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2427796 04.11.2026 CET/CEST
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