Madhumita: Address Me As Director, Not Lady Director!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 4 (IANS) Director Madhumita, who is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming psychological thriller, 'John Doe', featuring actor Arjun Das in the lead, has requested media persons and reviewers to address her as just director and not attach her gender in front of her designation.

Participating in the trailer launch event of her upcoming psychological thriller, 'John Doe', the director, best known for her critically accalimed social drama 'KD Engira Karuppudurai', pointed out that when people referred to a film as having been made by a female director instead of just saying director, it led to a kind of branding happening even before the film got made.

"My desire is that I should do films in all genres and leave no genre unexplored. However, the common factor to all of them is the human emotion in them. Human emotion will be the USP of all my films," the director said.

She then went on to make a request. "I have a humble request. When you review a film, please do not say the film by a female director is good or bad. Please write if the film is good or bad alone. That is your prerogative," she said and went on to explain why she was making this request.

"When I say that it does not mean that I am not proud of my womanhood. But when you attach gender in front (of the designation), what happens sometimes is that branding happens even before we make our films. People assume that we will make only romantic or feel good movies. So that is my humble request," she said.

The film has triggered huge expectations among fans and filmbuffs ever since the makers released a trailer recently.

The trailer released begins with a young boy and his elder sister stepping out at night to buy some treats. The sister, who is preoccupied with some task, asks the boy to get himself one scoop of ice cream. Some time later, when she looks around, he is missing. She hurries home and informs her mother. The two begin frantically searching for the boy but are unable to find him. Viewers get to know that the family has just moved to India from Dubai. The cops are called in. Two cops, Arjun Das and Sanchana Natrajan, begin investigating this case. What starts off as a child missing case soon starts getting murkier. What happens then is what the film is all about.

One of Tamil cinema's fastest rising stars, Arjun Das, will be seen playing playing the lead in the film. The makers have already announced that he plays a character called Chandru in the film.

Actor Arjun Das, who shared his first look poster from the film on his social media timelines, wrote, " 'Naan podhuma? (Am I enough?)' A question that haunts CHANDRU. A question we've all asked ourselves, perhaps. Somewhere in his search, I found a little of myself too. Meet CHANDRU from the world of #JohnDoe. Releasing this November in cinemas near you:) Written & Directed by @memadhumita. Produced by @arkamediaworks @devineni_prasad @Shobu_ Presented by @agscinemas."

Sanchana Natarajan plays the female lead in this film, which will also feature Zaara Vineet Chandhoke and Nirav in pivotal roles.

The film has triggered interest in fans and filmbuffs for a number of reasons. Firstly, Arjun Das will be seen playig a cop for the first time in his career. That apart, the film is being produced by Arka Mediaworks, the same production house that produced the pan Indian blockbuster 'Baahubali'. Producers Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni are producing this film under the banner of Arka Mediaworks. Kishore Kedari and Madhumita are the co-producers of the film, which has Sowmya Sharma serving as its Creative producer.

The film boasts of a fine technical crew. The film has music by renowned music director Mujeeb Majeed. Additional music has been composed by The Artist 404.

Story and screenplay for the film have been jointly written by director Madhumita and Nicholas Chevaillier. Cinematography for the film is by Preetha Jayaraman and editing for the film has been handled by Vijay Venkataramanan. Stunts in the film have been choreographed by Dinesh Subbarayan and Action Sandhosh. Priya Karan and Priya Harie have designed the costumes while Ashwini Kale has taken care of production design.

The film is slated to hit screens on November 13 this year.