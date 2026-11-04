Jailer 2 OTT Release: Uncut Version With 30 Extra Minutes? Extended Scenes Feature Mohanlal, Vijay Sethupathi

Jailer 2 OTT Release: Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 is generating fresh buzz over its OTT release. Reports suggest the digital version could feature an uncut edition with nearly 30 minutes of additional footage that was missing from the theatrical release

Superstar Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 could have another surprise in store for fans. The action entertainer, which hit theatres on October 15, 2026, is reportedly being considered for an extended digital release featuring additional footage.

According to recent reports, the makers are planning to add approximately 30 minutes of extra content to the OTT version compared to the theatrical cut. This could allow audiences to watch an uncut edition of the film when it arrives on digital platforms.

If the reports turn out to be true, viewers will get to experience scenes that were not part of the theatrical release. However, the makers have not officially confirmed the additional footage or revealed what the extended version will include.

Another reason Jailer 2's reported OTT update has caught attention is the possibility of extended scenes featuring its popular cast members. According to reports, the digital version could include additional footage involving Mohanlal, Vijay Sethupathi and Hrithik Roshan.

Some of their scenes, which were reportedly not included in the theatrical version, could find a place in the OTT edition. If this happens, fans will get an opportunity to see more of their favourite actors on screen.

The possibility of extended sequences featuring these stars has already generated curiosity among moviegoers. However, there is no official confirmation about which scenes will be restored or how much additional screen time each actor will receive.

There is also considerable discussion surrounding actor Santhanam's reported cameo in Jailer 2. According to reports, his portions were left out of the theatrical version. However, speculation suggests that his comedy sequence could be included in the uncut OTT edition.

If the reports are accurate, viewers who missed Santhanam's appearance in theatres may finally get to watch his scenes in the digital version.

Meanwhile, recent reports suggest that Jailer 2 could arrive on an OTT platform sometime after November 10, 2026. However, the streaming platform and exact release date have not yet been announced.

The makers are also yet to confirm the reported 30 minutes of additional footage, Santhanam's comedy sequence or the extended scenes featuring other actors. Until an official announcement is made, these details should be treated as unconfirmed reports.