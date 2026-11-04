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Highlighting Manufacturing Capabilities, Product Quality, and Packaging Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Five Reputable Glass Jar Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Glass Packaging SolutionsHEFEI, China, November 2026 - ANHUI IDEA TECHNOLOGY IMP&EXP Co., Ltd. (IDEA PACKAGE), a container manufacturer headquartered in Hefei, Anhui Province, is presenting its glass packaging capabilities as part of China's expanding glass container supply industry. Established in 2018, the company operates a manufacturing facility covering approximately 45,000 square metres and employs around 250 people, according to company information. Its product portfolio covers glass, plastic and metal containers for the food, beverage, personal care, condiment and alcoholic beverage industries, with glass jars and aluminium cans among its principal product categories.IDEA PACKAGE's manufacturing and product development activities reflect the growing demand for versatile glass packaging across food storage, retail presentation and personal care applications. Alongside its company profile, this industry review introduces four other Chinese glass container and glassware businesses: Guangdong Huaxing Glass Co., Ltd., Anhui Deli Household Glass Co., Ltd., Zibo Jinjing Glass Products Co., Ltd. and Chongqing Youyuan Glassware Co., Ltd. The five-company selection provides an overview of different business profiles and product directions within China's glass packaging and glassware sector.The company figures cited for IDEA PACKAGE, including its establishment year, facility area, employee count and product scope, are based on company-provided information. Profiles of the other businesses draw on publicly available company descriptions and product information, with distinctions made between glass packaging, household glassware and broader glass product manufacturing.Industry ContextGlass jars remain an established packaging format for food, beverages, personal care products and household applications. Under Harmonized System heading 7010, glass containers used for the conveyance or packing of goods include bottles, jars, pots and preserving jars. This classification provides a common reference for international trade and customs procedures involving glass packaging.Market projections also indicate continued demand for glass packaging. Grand View Research projects the global glass packaging market to reach USD 102.31 billion by 2030. This market includes bottles, jars, ampoules and vials across different end-use industries, rather than the glass jar segment alone. The projection therefore provides broader industry context rather than a direct estimate of glass jar demand.Regulatory requirements are another important consideration for manufacturers and buyers. The European Union's Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (EU) 2025/40 establishes a revised framework for packaging design, recyclability and waste management. For food-contact glass containers, Regulation (EC) No 1935/2004 establishes general safety requirements, while Commission Regulation (EC) No 2023/2006 addresses good manufacturing practice. These requirements make material safety, production controls and supporting documentation important considerations when sourcing glass jars for international markets.For buyers, product evaluation consequently extends beyond appearance and price. Specifications such as glass composition, container dimensions, closure compatibility, sealing performance and destination-market compliance documentation can all influence supplier selection. These considerations apply across product formats ranging from a standard Food jar and Mason jar to a specialized Honey jar, Jam jar or Coffee jar. Other applications across the wider market include Milk jars, Juice jars and Glass candle jars, alongside storage-oriented and decorative glass containers.Company Profiles and Comparative Positioning1. IDEA PACKAGE (ANHUI IDEA TECHNOLOGY IMP&EXP Co., Ltd.)IDEA PACKAGE is a container manufacturer and exporter based in Hefei, Anhui Province, China. Established in 2018, the company operates a 45,000-square-metre manufacturing facility and employs approximately 250 people, including a research and development team of 15 engineers, according to its company information. It reports that around 50% of its output is exported to international markets.The company develops and supplies glass, plastic and metal packaging for food, beverages, personal care products, condiments and alcoholic beverages. Glass jars and aluminium cans are among its main product categories. Its glass jar programme, identified as model Glass Jar-101, covers several application-oriented formats, including glass storage jars, glass Mason jars, freezing glass jars, honey jars, jam jars, coffee jars, pudding jars, spice jars, pickle jars, candle jars and cream jars.The product range supports different packaging requirements, from a practical Glass storage jar for household organization to a Food jar for packaged food products. Application-specific options include a Honey jar, Jam jar, Coffee jar, Spice jar and Cookie jar, while the wider category also accommodates Candy jar and other dry-food storage applications. Different capacities and configurations can serve requirements for a Mini glass jar or Large glass jar, depending on the intended application and product specification.In terms of structure and accessories, the company describes its products as jar-and-lid units with matching closure assemblies. Available lid options include tinplate twist-off lids, aluminium lids, plastic lids, wooden lids and snap-on lids. This provides flexibility for buyers seeking a Glass jar with lid for food storage, condiment packaging, candle applications or personal care products. The corresponding Glass jar lid is an important component in determining opening convenience, sealing performance and the overall appearance of the finished package.The company's product applications include honey, jam, pickles, spices, candy and coffee, as well as face cream, ointment and skincare balm. These applications illustrate the versatility of glass containers across food and non-food markets. Depending on the intended use, buyers may also evaluate Round jar formats, Glass mason jar designs and coordinated Glass jar set configurations for retail or household distribution.IDEA PACKAGE states that it holds ISO 9001 certification and that its products have passed FDA and CE-related requirements. These statements reflect the company's published information; buyers should confirm the applicable certificates, test reports and product coverage for their target markets during supplier qualification.Positioning: IDEA PACKAGE combines glass jar products with plastic and metal packaging capabilities. Its multi-material portfolio may be relevant to buyers looking to coordinate different container categories, closure options and packaging requirements through one supplier relationship.2. Guangdong Huaxing Glass Co., Ltd.Guangdong Huaxing Glass Co., Ltd., established in 1987 and based in Foshan, Guangdong Province, specializes in the research, development, design and production of daily-use glass bottles and containers. Its publicly available product information covers glass packaging for food, beverages, seasonings, beer, alcoholic beverages, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. The company reports a catalogue of more than 10,000 product varieties and serves both domestic and international markets. Its broad range of glass packaging formats makes it a relevant reference for buyers sourcing standardized glass bottles and jars for food, beverage and condiment applications.3. Anhui Deli Household Glass Co., Ltd.Anhui Deli Household Glass Co., Ltd., operating under the Deli Glass name, is based in Fengyang, Anhui Province, and focuses on household and consumer glassware. Its publicly listed product range includes borosilicate glass, soda-lime glass and crystal glass products, covering drinking glasses, storage containers, sealed glass jars and other household glassware. These products serve applications such as kitchen storage, household organization and tabletop use, making the company relevant to buyers evaluating Glass storage jar products and consumer-oriented glass container sets.4. Zibo Jinjing Glass Products Co., Ltd.Zibo Jinjing Glass Products Co., Ltd. is included in this review as a Shandong-based glass industry business. Zibo has an established presence in China's glass manufacturing sector, covering various glass materials and processing activities. However, publicly accessible information does not yet provide a sufficiently clear product catalogue attributable to this exact company name to confirm its specific glass jar models, manufacturing capacity or food-packaging applications. Buyers interested in this company should first verify its registered business identity, current manufacturing scope and availability of food-contact glass jar products before proceeding with supplier qualification.5. Chongqing Youyuan Glassware Co., Ltd.Chongqing Youyuan Glassware Co., Ltd. is based in Chongqing, southwestern China, and is engaged in the development, design, manufacture and sale of glass bottles and glassware. Its publicly described product categories include liquor bottles, decorative glass bottles, glass jars, decanters, candle holders and other household or decorative glass products. The company also describes production and finishing processes such as mouth blowing, machine pressing, machine blowing, frosting and sandblasting. Its product range provides a reference for buyers exploring decorative glass packaging, candle containers and customized glassware alongside conventional glass bottle products.Market ImpactChina's glass packaging supply base includes companies with different manufacturing scopes, product specializations and market orientations. Large glass packaging groups, household glassware manufacturers, regional glass product businesses and multi-material packaging suppliers serve different customer requirements. As a result, buyers benefit from evaluating suppliers according to the specific container format, application and production requirements rather than relying on a single general category.Two considerations are particularly relevant to international glass jar sourcing.The first is product compliance and documentation. Food-contact packaging requires attention to material safety, manufacturing controls and destination-market requirements. For glass jars, this may include documentation covering the glass body, internal or external coatings, printing inks and closure components. Suppliers should be able to identify which documents and test reports apply to the specific product configuration being purchased.The second is packaging design and recyclability. Regulation (EU) 2025/40 places greater emphasis on packaging recyclability and resource efficiency. For glass container manufacturers, this creates continued interest in appropriate container weight, reusable designs, material selection and closure compatibility. Product development must balance packaging appearance and functionality with transport efficiency, durability and end-use requirements.For food and household applications, product differentiation is also shaped by capacity, shape and closure design. A small Round jar, a Large glass jar, a Glass mason jar and a specialized Candle glass jar may require different moulds, lid structures and performance specifications. Manufacturers that can accommodate these differences are better placed to address a broader range of customer requirements.Analyst PerspectiveThe five companies illustrate different parts of China's glass container and glassware supply landscape. IDEA PACKAGE presents a multi-material packaging profile with a documented glass jar product range. Guangdong Huaxing Glass focuses on broad-scale daily-use glass packaging, while Anhui Deli Household Glass has a more visible presence in household glassware and storage products. Chongqing Youyuan Glassware covers glass bottles, jars and decorative glassware.For Zibo Jinjing Glass Products Co., Ltd., further company-level verification is required before making specific claims about glass jar manufacturing capabilities. This distinction is important because a regional association with the glass industry does not, by itself, establish a company's suitability for food-contact jar production.For buyers, a practical supplier evaluation should cover product specifications, glass material, available capacities, lid compatibility, sealing performance, customization options, production consistency and relevant compliance documents. These factors provide a more reliable basis for comparison than general descriptions of company size or regional manufacturing advantages.Closing OutlookIn 2026, China's glass jar and glassware industry continues to serve a wide range of food, beverage, personal care, household and decorative packaging applications. The five businesses covered in this review reflect different product directions and regional manufacturing backgrounds within that supply landscape.IDEA PACKAGE's stated profile includes a 45,000-square-metre facility, approximately 250 employees, a 15-engineer R&D team, an export share of around 50% and a product portfolio covering glass, plastic and metal containers. Its glass jar range includes storage, Mason, honey, jam, coffee, spice, pickle and candle applications, providing a product reference for buyers seeking different container formats and closure options.As international packaging requirements continue to evolve, supplier selection will increasingly depend on the combination of product suitability, manufacturing consistency and destination-market documentation. Buyers evaluating a new glass jar supplier should confirm the specific jar models, closure specifications, food-contact requirements and production capabilities relevant to their intended applications before moving from initial research to sampling and volume orders.

Tom

ANHUI IDEA TECHNOLOGY IMP&EXP Co.,Ltd.

+ +86 185-5501-9935

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