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Highlighting Product Quality, Supply Capabilities, and Industry Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, November 2026 - Supplier selection in China's food ingredients market increasingly depends on specification matching, product consistency, documentation and formulation support, alongside competitive pricing. This industry reference highlights five companies active in the Chinese food ingredients supply chain: Guangzhou ZIO Chemical Co., Ltd. (ZIO Food Ingredients), Fufeng Group Limited, Shanghai Beilian Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (BLG), Anhui Jinhe Industrial Co., Ltd. and Newtrend Group Co., Ltd. It examines their respective product portfolios, manufacturing capabilities and roles in serving international food manufacturers and distributors.The five companies represent different segments of the market, ranging from fermentation-derived ingredients and specialty sweeteners to functional hydrocolloids, food additives and customized premix powders. Their respective business models provide international buyers with several sourcing options across food and beverage applications.Industry Context: Diverse Ingredients and Evolving Formulation RequirementsChina's food ingredients sector encompasses a broad range of products, including fermentation-derived ingredients, chemically synthesized sweeteners, functional hydrocolloids, preservatives, vitamins, food colorants and customized powder formulations. Other specialized sourcing categories include Food Grade Modified Starch, Bulk Cocoa Powder, Yeast Protein Ingredient and Food Grade Menthol Crystals, each serving different food manufacturing and formulation requirements.For international buyers, sourcing decisions generally involve two complementary considerations. The first is raw material supply: obtaining ingredients with consistent specifications, appropriate purity levels, suitable particle sizes and batch-specific Certificates of Analysis (COAs). The second is formulation support: combining multiple ingredients into stable premixes, adjusting flavor and texture profiles, and conducting sample evaluations before commercial production.These requirements have increased the importance of suppliers that can provide both product variety and technical coordination. However, manufacturers specializing in individual ingredients, fermentation-based production and customized formulations continue to serve different roles within the supply chain.1. Guangzhou ZIO Chemical Co., Ltd. (ZIO Food Ingredients)Established in 2005, Guangzhou ZIO Chemical Co., Ltd. operates a 5,000 m2 facility in Guangzhou and has approximately 100 employees, including 15 R&D engineers. According to company-provided information, its export business accounts for approximately 80% of total sales, with products reaching more than 120 countries and regions, particularly across Africa, Asia and South America.The company, operating under the ZIO Food Ingredients name, specializes in food ingredients, food additives and customized premix powder solutions. Its food ingredients portfolio covers several major categories, including acidity regulators, sweeteners, thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, preservatives, antioxidants, vitamins and nutritional ingredients. Representative products include Food Grade Citric Acid (Citric Acid Monohydrate), typically offered at a purity of ≥99.5% with CAS No. 5949-29-1; Food Grade Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), commonly ≥99.0% with CAS No. 50-81-7; Bulk Erythritol, commonly ≥99.5% with CAS No. 149-32-6; Food Grade Sorbitol, commonly ≥99.0% for crystalline material with CAS No. 50-70-4; and Food Grade Sodium Benzoate, commonly ≥99.0% with CAS No. 532-32-1. Standard packaging is generally available in 25 kg bags, with customized formats subject to product requirements.Additional categories include Food Grade Potassium Sorbate for preservation applications, Aspartame Sweetener, Food Colorants, Food Flavoring and a range of Food Emulsifiers. The company's broader product range also covers functional ingredients used in food processing, including Food Thickeners and Stabilizers. Product specifications, grades and packaging can be confirmed according to individual purchasing requirements.The second business area is premix powder development. ZIO's portfolio includes Ice Cream Powder, milk tea powder, Beverage Powder, popsicle and crushed ice premixes, cake premixes, waffle premixes, dorayaki premixes, egg roll premixes, jelly powder, pudding powder and Sauce Powder. These products are supplied in powder formats, with commonly available packaging options including 1 kg, 5 kg, 20 kg and 25 kg. Formulations can be adjusted according to flavor, sweetness, solubility and texture requirements.For beverage manufacturers and food-service distributors, the premix range provides sourcing options for applications such as Bulk Milk Tea Powder, instant beverage preparation and frozen dessert production. This product segment complements the company's individual food additive portfolio, allowing buyers to consider raw materials and formulated products through one supplier.Beyond standard product supply, ZIO provides OEM, ODM and customized formulation development services, covering formulation design, sample testing, product optimization and mass production. This approach is particularly relevant to distributors, food-service operators and private-label brands seeking customized ingredient combinations and finished powder formulations.The company's combined offering of food-grade raw materials and premix solutions provides a practical sourcing option for businesses requiring both individual ingredients and application-specific products. Buyers can coordinate product specifications, packaging requirements and technical documentation across different product categories. As premix powders are formulated mixtures, final ingredient lists, allergen declarations, shelf-life information and destination-market regulatory requirements should be confirmed against the approved product specification and corresponding COA.2. Fufeng Group LimitedFufeng Group Limited is an established Chinese bio-fermentation enterprise with a portfolio covering monosodium glutamate (MSG), xanthan gum, amino acids, yeast and yeast-derived ingredients. Supported by fermentation technology, production infrastructure and R&D capabilities, the company serves various food and biotechnology applications. Its Food Grade Xanthan Gum is used in sauces, dressings, beverages and other processed foods, while its yeast-derived ingredients provide options for manufacturers exploring yeast-based flavor and nutritional applications. The company's manufacturing-oriented business model makes it particularly relevant to international buyers seeking fermentation-derived food ingredients and bulk raw material supplies.3. Shanghai Beilian Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (BLG)Shanghai Beilian Biological Technology Co., Ltd., commonly known as BLG, is a Chinese hydrocolloid manufacturer with a business history dating back to 1996. The company focuses on the research, development and production of functional food ingredients, particularly carrageenan, konjac gum and related compound products. Its portfolio serves dairy, meat, dessert, beverage and other processed food applications where gel formation, thickening, texture control and product stability are important. These ingredients are relevant to manufacturers seeking functional Food Thickeners and Stabilizers for different processing and formulation requirements.4. Anhui Jinhe Industrial Co., Ltd.Anhui Jinhe Industrial Co., Ltd. is a Chinese chemical and food additive manufacturer headquartered in Anhui Province. The company is known for producing high-intensity sweeteners, particularly acesulfame potassium and sucralose, as well as flavor-related ingredients such as maltol and ethyl maltol. Its product portfolio serves food and beverage manufacturers developing reduced-sugar and sugar-free formulations, including applications in beverages, confectionery and processed foods. With its focus on industrial-scale sweetener manufacturing and flavor ingredients, Jinhe provides sourcing options for buyers seeking defined ingredient specifications and consistent production supply.5. Newtrend Group Co., Ltd.Newtrend Group Co., Ltd. is a Chinese food ingredients and food additives manufacturer established in 2001, focusing on ingredients for low-sugar, healthy and functional food applications. Its publicly presented portfolio includes sucralose, isomalt, glycine, curcumin, seaweed dietary fiber and blended sweetener products. These ingredients serve food, beverage and nutritional applications, providing options for sweetness adjustment, functional formulation and product development. With manufacturing facilities, R&D capabilities and international business operations, Newtrend offers buyers additional sourcing options in specialty sweeteners and functional food ingredients.How the Five Companies Differ in Food Ingredient SupplyThe five companies serve different positions in the food ingredients industry rather than representing identical supplier models.Product scope: ZIO Food Ingredients combines individual food additives and raw materials with customized premix powders. Fufeng focuses on fermentation-derived products, including amino acids, xanthan gum and yeast ingredients. BLG specializes in hydrocolloids such as carrageenan and konjac gum. Jinhe concentrates on sweeteners and flavor-related ingredients, while Newtrend covers sweeteners, amino acids and functional food ingredients.Manufacturing model: Fufeng's core production approach is based on biological fermentation, while Jinhe specializes in chemical manufacturing. BLG focuses on hydrocolloid processing and compound products. Newtrend develops and manufactures specialty food additives, and ZIO combines food ingredient supply with premix development and production.Customization: ZIO offers OEM, ODM and customized formulation development, from sample testing to mass production. Other companies primarily focus on their respective ingredient categories and product applications, with the availability of customized solutions depending on the specific product and project.Documentation and quality control: Buyers should review product-specific COAs, technical data sheets, applicable food safety certifications and shipping documentation. For compound ingredients and premixes, the complete ingredient composition and relevant declarations should also be confirmed.Export capabilities: ZIO reports an export share of approximately 80% and sales coverage in more than 120 countries and regions. Fufeng and Newtrend also have international business operations, while BLG and Jinhe serve different international and domestic food ingredient markets. Buyers should evaluate export documentation and destination-market experience on a product-by-product basis.What Buyers Should Verify Before ContractingRegardless of the supplier selected, several technical and commercial factors should be confirmed before placing a purchase order.First, assay values, impurity limits and other quality parameters should be checked against the latest batch-specific COA rather than relying exclusively on general product descriptions. Particle size, solubility, moisture content and packaging formats should also be matched to the intended production process.Second, application performance depends on the overall formulation. For preservatives such as Sodium Benzoate and Potassium Sorbate, effectiveness can be influenced by food pH, water activity, processing conditions and packaging systems. For Vitamin C and other nutritional ingredients, storage conditions and exposure to heat, moisture and oxygen may affect stability.Third, buyers should verify the food-grade standards applicable in their destination markets, permitted use levels, labeling requirements, minimum order quantities, lead times and sample consistency. For OEM, ODM and private-label projects, the approved formulation and product specification should be documented before commercial production.Market Outlook: From Raw Material Supply to Formulation SolutionsChina's food ingredients market continues to serve a wide range of international food manufacturers, beverage producers and distributors. Within this market, suppliers compete through different capabilities: large-scale fermentation and chemical production, specialized functional ingredient manufacturing, broad product portfolios and customized formulation services.For manufacturers sourcing commodity ingredients, supply continuity, batch consistency and production scale remain important evaluation factors. For businesses purchasing Ice Cream Powder, Beverage Powder, Bulk Milk Tea Powder and Sauce Powder, formulation compatibility, sample validation and repeat-order consistency become equally important.The growing demand for diversified beverage, dessert and processed food products also creates opportunities for suppliers that can support both individual ingredient sourcing and finished premix development. In this environment, reliable documentation and clear product specifications remain essential to long-term cooperation.Closing OutlookIn 2026, China's food ingredients suppliers continue to serve international markets through different production and supply models. Fermentation-based producers, specialized sweetener manufacturers, hydrocolloid manufacturers and multi-category ingredient suppliers each contribute to the broader food processing ecosystem.Guangzhou ZIO Chemical Co., Ltd. (ZIO Food Ingredients) combines food additive supply with premix powder development and customized OEM and ODM services, positioning the company to serve buyers with requirements spanning individual ingredients and formulated products. Fufeng, BLG, Anhui Jinhe and Newtrend provide additional sourcing options in fermentation-derived ingredients, hydrocolloids, sweeteners and functional food additives.For international buyers, the most effective sourcing approach begins with clearly defining the required ingredient category, technical specifications and level of formulation support. Matching these requirements with the appropriate supplier model can help improve procurement efficiency, product consistency and the development of long-term supply relationships.

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Guangzhou ZIO Chemical Co., Ltd.

+ +86 138-2210-8446

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Five Reputable Food Ingredients Suppliers in China 2026: Advancing Food Industry Solutions News Provided By Htnxt November 04, 2026, 05:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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