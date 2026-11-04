BJP President Nitin Nabin Leads Loktantra Bachao March In Gorakhpur

BJP Launches Campaign to Protect Democracy

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 4 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Minister Anil Rajbhar on Wednesday welcomed the upcoming visit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin to Gorakhpur to lead the Loktantra Bachao Arajakta Hatao march, declaring that the party president is taking to the streets to champion the cause of saving democracy. Speaking to ANI, the Uttar Pradesh Minister also targeted the November 1 INDIA bloc rally, accusing the opposition of attempting to construct a false narrative of people being against the BJP. "We extend a warm welcome to our National President. Today, he will take to the streets of Gorakhpur to champion the cause of saving democracy. A similar event for the Kashi region is also scheduled to take place in Prayagraj... The opposition has been attempting to construct a false narrative by gathering a mere handful of people in Delhi; the public is now delivering a fitting response to this..." said Rajbhar.

Details of the Two-Day Gorakhpur Visit

Nabin will undertake a two-day organisational visit to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh on November 4 and 5, during which he will lead the party's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) march and chair a series of meetings with senior leaders, office-bearers and public representatives ahead of the upcoming elections. Nitin Nabin will arrive in Gorakhpur on Wednesday, November 4, and lead the padayatra at 12 noon as part of the BJP's nationwide 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' campaign. The march will begin at Maharana Pratap Inter College and conclude at the Mata Kali Temple near the Sardar Patel statue. Following the padayatra, he will reach Annexe Bhawan in Taramandal, where he will interact with intellectuals (Prabuddh Varg) from society. He will subsequently hold a meeting with the party's public representatives and participate in a meeting of the Uttar Pradesh BJP Core Committee later in the evening.

Organizational Consultations and Prayer

On the second day of his visit, Thursday, November 5, Nabin will visit the Baba Gorakhnath Temple at 8 am and offer prayers with traditional rituals for the prosperity and well-being of the state and the country. After offering prayers, he will return to Annexe Bhawan in Taramandal to hold a meeting with former party office-bearers. The meeting will include former state and regional office-bearers from the last three terms, former district in-charges and former district presidents. He will also interact with former public representatives, including former Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, former MLAs, Legislative Council members, former Zila Panchayat presidents and former Nagar Palika and Nagar Panchayat presidents. The two-day visit will include organisational consultations with the party's current and former leadership, with a focus on strengthening its campaign and electoral preparations ahead of the upcoming elections.

Opposition Criticized for Alleged Anarchy

Ahead of the yatra, Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Azad Ansari asserted that it is essential to alert and raise awareness among the public, accusing the opposition of fostering an atmosphere of anarchy at the behest of foreign powers to undermine the democratic framework of the country. Speaking to ANI, Ansari mentioned that CM Yogi Adityanath and BJP State President Pankaj Chaudhary will also attend the march. "Our national president, Nitin Nabin, is visiting Gorakhpur today. The Chief Minister himself will be present, along with state president Pankaj Chaudhary-ji and other organisational leaders. Given the atmosphere of anarchy that the opposition has fostered in the country, acting at the behest of foreign powers to undermine our democratic framework, it is essential to alert and raise awareness among the public. He will also participate in a massive 'padyatra' (foot march) along with many other people... The BJP will deliver a strong, fitting response from the soil of Gorakhpur to the opposition's attempts, orchestrated by foreign interests, to destabilise the country," said Asnari. (ANI)

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