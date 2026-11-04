Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Rajinikanth's Film Slows Down, Inches Towards Rs 500 Crore

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 has witnessed a noticeable slowdown at the box office in its third week. Despite recording its lowest single-day collection, the action entertainer has crossed Rs 463 crore in India

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 is experiencing a dip in its theatrical performance after enjoying a strong opening and an impressive first two weeks. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial earned approximately Rs 3.35 crore net in India on its 20th day in theatres.

Although the film continues to attract audiences, its latest collection marks its lowest single-day earnings since its theatrical release. The decline comes after an impressive run during which the sequel managed to maintain a strong hold across several markets.

The film's performance during the first two weeks played a significant role in building its overall box office total. However, the third-week slowdown indicates that its initial momentum is gradually easing

Despite the decline in daily collections, Jailer 2 has managed to achieve an impressive domestic box office milestone. As per the latest figures reported by Hindustan Times, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 463.05 crore.

The Rajinikanth-starrer collected Rs 334.35 crore net during its first eight days in theatres. Its second week contributed another Rs 98.55 crore to the overall total, further strengthening its position at the box office.

With its domestic earnings now approaching the Rs 500 crore milestone, the coming days will be important for the film. Whether it can maintain enough momentum to reach the target remains to be seen, particularly as fresh competition arrives in theatres.

Another important factor that could influence Jailer 2's theatrical performance is the arrival of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend. The much-anticipated film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5, 2026.

With a major release entering the box office race during the festive period, Jailer 2 could face increased competition for audience attention and theatrical screens.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 features Rajinikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, a retired jailer who gets caught up in an international idol-smuggling operation. The film also stars Ramya Krishnan, SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan and Yogi Babu.

Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff and Vijay Sethupathi appear in special roles. Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, the film features music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The film's strong initial box office performance has already established it as one of the major theatrical successes of the year. Its remaining theatrical run will determine how close it can get to the Rs 500 crore domestic net milestone.