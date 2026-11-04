WTA Finals Draw: Rybakina To Face Noskova In Opener Sabalenka Begins Against Muchova

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) World No. 1 and defending champion Elena Rybakina was handed a tough path to the knockout stage of the WTA Finals as the 27-year-old has been paired with American duo of Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula and Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova in Group 1.

The event, which features the top eight women's players in the world, are separated into two four-player groups that will face off in a round-robin event, beginning on November 8 to determine four semifinalists.

The semifinals will be played on November 14, and the winners will then face off for the title on November 15.

A first meeting of 2026 between the last two major champions, Rybakina and Noskova, is set to open the WTA Finals. Rybakina, who fell to Aryna Sabalenka in the Indian Wells championship match in March, seeks to successfully defend the WTA Finals title for the first time since Serena Williams did it in 2013-14.

But the young Czech will be eager to make a statement in her debut at the year-end championships after winning her first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon earlier this year.

The two last met in Wuhan in 2025, where Rybakina earned her third straight victory in the head-to-head, all in straight sets.

Gauff won the WTA Finals in 2024 and Pegula finished runner-up to Iga Swiatek in 2023. The pair were drawn into the same group at last year's WTA Finals, where Dubai champion Pegula prevailed in three sets. But Cincinnati champion Gauff has won both of their 2026 encounters, in the Wimbledon quarterfinals and the Cincinnati final.

Two-time finalist Aryna Sabalenka, who fell to Rybakina in last year's WTA Finals title match, headlines Group 2 as she returns to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, where she won the title in March.

Sabalenka is grouped with 2025 Indian Wells and 2026 Roland Garros champion Mirra Andreeva, 2018 WTA Finals champion Elina Svitolina and Czech debutant Karolina Muchova.

Muchova holds a slight edge in the head-to-head through five meetings, though Sabalenka won their lone 2026 encounter in Brisbane in January. Sabalenka enjoyed several high points this season, winning the Brisbane title and completing the Sunshine Double.

For Muchova, 2026 was a breakthrough campaign that earned her a first appearance at the WTA Finals. Her season highlights included her first title in seven years in Doha, another crown in Bad Homburg and a second Grand Slam final appearance at Wimbledon.

In Doubles Group 1, top seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani are joined by Guo Hanyu and Kristina Mladenovic, Hsieh Su-Wei and Jelena Ostapenko as well as Zhang Shuai and Elise Mertens.

Dabrowski won the 2024 title with Australian Erin Routliffe. Mertens won last year's title and the 2022 title with Veronika Kudermetova. Mladenovic is a two-time champion with Timea Babos.

In Doubles Group 2, 2026 Indian Wells champions Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend will lead the group after Townsend regained fitness following recent appendicitis. Also in the group are Cristina Bucsa and Nicole Melichar-Martinez, Demi Schuurs and Ellen Perez, as well as Italians Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini.