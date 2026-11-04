This Diwali, Infiniti Mall Malad To Host A Soulful Morning Of Music With 'Diwali Pahat Lakh Lakh Chanderi
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 2nd November, 2026: Infiniti Mall Malad, one of Mumbai's leading shopping and entertainment destinations, is all set to welcome the festive spirit of Diwali with Diwali Pahat – Lakh Lakh Chanderi, a special ticketed musical celebration taking place on 10th November 2026 at the Terrace of Infiniti Mall, Malad (West).
Designed as a soulful morning of music, tradition and timeless melodies, the celebration will bring together acclaimed singers Sharayu Date and Hrishikesh Ranade for a special Diwali experience. Audiences can look forward to an engaging repertoire of Marathi classics, evergreen Marathi songs, devotional compositions, bhavgeet, natyageet and other beloved Marathi musical favourites, creating an atmosphere of warmth, nostalgia and festive cheer
Event Details
Event: Diwali Pahat – Lakh Lakh Chanderi
Date: Tuesday, 10th November 2026
Time: 6:30 AM onwards
Venue: Terrace, Infiniti Mall, Malad (West)
Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes
Language: Marathi
Genre: Music Show
Artists: Sharayu Date & Hrishikesh Ranade
Host: RJ Amit
Music Arrangement: Darshana Jog
Seating: First come, first served
Age Limit: Open to all
Ticket Categories: Diamond – ₹1,200 | Platinum – ₹1,000 | Gold – ₹800 | Silver – ₹500
Ticket Booking: Book Tickets on BookMyShow
Taking place at the mall's Terrace, the morning celebration will offer music lovers an opportunity to begin their Diwali festivities with live Marathi music in an open-air setting. The event will feature the distinctive voices of Sharayu Date and Hrishikesh Ranade, with RJ Amit bringing his engaging stage presence to the celebration.
Sharayu Date, known for her versatility across Hindustani classical music, Natyasangeet, bhavgeet, ghazals, bhaktigeet and Marathi film music, will bring her soulful musical style to the celebration. Hrishikesh Ranade, an acclaimed playback singer, is known for his melodious voice and versatility across Marathi music and Marathi cinema.
With its early-morning format, Diwali Pahat – Lakh Lakh Chanderi is envisioned as a celebration that brings together Marathi music, culture and the festive spirit of Diwali in an intimate and uplifting setting. The event will be open to audiences across age groups, making it an opportunity for families and music enthusiasts to come together and experience the festival through the beauty of timeless Marathi melodies.
Seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees are encouraged to arrive 15–30 minutes before the event to complete entry formalities and secure their preferred seating.
About Infiniti Mall
Infiniti Mall Malad is home to 65 stores, a six-screen multiplex, a food court, a family entertainment centre, and a range of restaurants, making it a prominent retail and leisure destination. Following the success of its Andheri property, Infiniti Mall expanded with a second location on New Link Road, Malad (West), in 2011. Over the years, the mall has garnered several prestigious accolades, including Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year at the 2025 Mapic Awards. In 2026, it further strengthened its position by winning Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year – Metro (West) and Best Entertainment, Play & FEC Centre at the Mapic India Shopping Centre Awards for its Malad property.
Designed as a soulful morning of music, tradition and timeless melodies, the celebration will bring together acclaimed singers Sharayu Date and Hrishikesh Ranade for a special Diwali experience. Audiences can look forward to an engaging repertoire of Marathi classics, evergreen Marathi songs, devotional compositions, bhavgeet, natyageet and other beloved Marathi musical favourites, creating an atmosphere of warmth, nostalgia and festive cheer
Event Details
Event: Diwali Pahat – Lakh Lakh Chanderi
Date: Tuesday, 10th November 2026
Time: 6:30 AM onwards
Venue: Terrace, Infiniti Mall, Malad (West)
Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes
Language: Marathi
Genre: Music Show
Artists: Sharayu Date & Hrishikesh Ranade
Host: RJ Amit
Music Arrangement: Darshana Jog
Seating: First come, first served
Age Limit: Open to all
Ticket Categories: Diamond – ₹1,200 | Platinum – ₹1,000 | Gold – ₹800 | Silver – ₹500
Ticket Booking: Book Tickets on BookMyShow
Taking place at the mall's Terrace, the morning celebration will offer music lovers an opportunity to begin their Diwali festivities with live Marathi music in an open-air setting. The event will feature the distinctive voices of Sharayu Date and Hrishikesh Ranade, with RJ Amit bringing his engaging stage presence to the celebration.
Sharayu Date, known for her versatility across Hindustani classical music, Natyasangeet, bhavgeet, ghazals, bhaktigeet and Marathi film music, will bring her soulful musical style to the celebration. Hrishikesh Ranade, an acclaimed playback singer, is known for his melodious voice and versatility across Marathi music and Marathi cinema.
With its early-morning format, Diwali Pahat – Lakh Lakh Chanderi is envisioned as a celebration that brings together Marathi music, culture and the festive spirit of Diwali in an intimate and uplifting setting. The event will be open to audiences across age groups, making it an opportunity for families and music enthusiasts to come together and experience the festival through the beauty of timeless Marathi melodies.
Seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees are encouraged to arrive 15–30 minutes before the event to complete entry formalities and secure their preferred seating.
About Infiniti Mall
Infiniti Mall Malad is home to 65 stores, a six-screen multiplex, a food court, a family entertainment centre, and a range of restaurants, making it a prominent retail and leisure destination. Following the success of its Andheri property, Infiniti Mall expanded with a second location on New Link Road, Malad (West), in 2011. Over the years, the mall has garnered several prestigious accolades, including Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year at the 2025 Mapic Awards. In 2026, it further strengthened its position by winning Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year – Metro (West) and Best Entertainment, Play & FEC Centre at the Mapic India Shopping Centre Awards for its Malad property.
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