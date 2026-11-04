Dr. Sandeep Marwah Highlights Film And Cultural Tourism At ICONIC Awards On World Tourism Day
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Noida Film City and President of Marwah Studios, attended as a special invitee at the ICONIC Awards-Travel, Hospitality, Luxury & Beyond, held at Hotel Maurya Sheraton, New Delhi, on the occasion of World Tourism Day.
The occasion brought together the interconnected worlds of tourism, hospitality and luxury, with Jyoti Mayal, Chairperson of the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council (THSC) and CEO of Red Hat Communication, highlighting the significance of tourism and its expanding opportunities.
Sharing his journey, Dr. Marwah spoke about his pioneering efforts to promote Film and Cultural Tourism, a term he said he introduced 34 years ago to describe the potential of cinema, creative institutions and cultural experiences to attract visitors.
“Thirty-four years ago, we began promoting the concept of Film and Cultural Tourism when awareness of its possibilities was limited. Today, it has become an increasingly recognised part of tourism across the world. Cinema, art and culture can inspire travel, connect communities and create opportunities for education and employment,” said Dr. Marwah.
Highlighting the scale of this initiative, Dr. Marwah stated that Noida Film City has attracted a cumulative footfall of approximately 100 million people, while Marwah Studios has welcomed around three million visitors from 156 countries over the years.
“These figures reflect the extraordinary power of creative spaces to bring people together. Every visit creates an opportunity for cultural exchange, learning and a deeper understanding of India's creative strengths,” he added.
Dr. Marwah, whose world-record achievements include recognition for his work in tourism, emphasised the importance of stronger collaboration between the film, hospitality, education and tourism sectors. He called for greater attention to studio visits, film locations, festivals and cultural programmes as experiences that can enrich India's tourism offering.
His participation at the ICONIC Awards reinforced his continuing commitment to promoting India through cinema and culture, guided by the message of“Love, Peace and Unity Through Art and Culture.”
The occasion brought together the interconnected worlds of tourism, hospitality and luxury, with Jyoti Mayal, Chairperson of the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council (THSC) and CEO of Red Hat Communication, highlighting the significance of tourism and its expanding opportunities.
Sharing his journey, Dr. Marwah spoke about his pioneering efforts to promote Film and Cultural Tourism, a term he said he introduced 34 years ago to describe the potential of cinema, creative institutions and cultural experiences to attract visitors.
“Thirty-four years ago, we began promoting the concept of Film and Cultural Tourism when awareness of its possibilities was limited. Today, it has become an increasingly recognised part of tourism across the world. Cinema, art and culture can inspire travel, connect communities and create opportunities for education and employment,” said Dr. Marwah.
Highlighting the scale of this initiative, Dr. Marwah stated that Noida Film City has attracted a cumulative footfall of approximately 100 million people, while Marwah Studios has welcomed around three million visitors from 156 countries over the years.
“These figures reflect the extraordinary power of creative spaces to bring people together. Every visit creates an opportunity for cultural exchange, learning and a deeper understanding of India's creative strengths,” he added.
Dr. Marwah, whose world-record achievements include recognition for his work in tourism, emphasised the importance of stronger collaboration between the film, hospitality, education and tourism sectors. He called for greater attention to studio visits, film locations, festivals and cultural programmes as experiences that can enrich India's tourism offering.
His participation at the ICONIC Awards reinforced his continuing commitment to promoting India through cinema and culture, guided by the message of“Love, Peace and Unity Through Art and Culture.”
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