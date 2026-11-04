Mansha Hotels Encourages Travellers To Explore Port Blair's Heritage, Beaches And Natural Beauty

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 3, 2026 5:15 am - Mansha Hotels encourages travellers to explore Port Blair's historical landmarks, scenic beaches, nearby islands, and natural attractions while enjoying comfortable accommodation and planning a memorable Andaman holiday.

Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands - Port Blair offers travellers a mix of historical landmarks, scenic beaches, marine activities and natural attractions. Mansha Hotels is encouraging visitors to explore the destination at a comfortable pace while discovering the cultural and coastal experiences that make the Andaman Islands a popular holiday destination.

From exploring historical monuments to enjoying peaceful beach visits and island excursions, Port Blair offers something for families, couples, solo travellers and history enthusiasts. With thoughtful planning and suitable accommodation, visitors can make the most of their time while experiencing the region's diverse attractions.

The Cellular Jail National Memorial remains one of the city's most important historical landmarks, offering insights into India's freedom struggle. Visitors can also attend its evening Sound and Light Show to learn more about this significant chapter in Indian history. For those seeking coastal relaxation, Corbyn's Cove Beach provides a scenic setting for photography, leisurely walks and time by the sea.

Travellers can also explore Ross Island, known for its colonial-era ruins and green surroundings, or visit North Bay Island for marine activities such as snorkelling and glass-bottom boat rides, subject to weather conditions and availability. Chidiya Tapu is another popular destination for nature lovers, offering forest landscapes, birdlife and sunset views.

Together, these attractions make the places to visit in Port Blair appealing to visitors with different interests and travel preferences. To help travellers organise their sightseeing plans, Mansha Hotels also offers a complete guide to sightseeing places in Port Blair, featuring useful information for exploring the city.

Accommodation and travel arrangements are important parts of a comfortable island holiday. Choosing a convenient place to stay, checking local transport options and reviewing ferry schedules can help visitors manage their itineraries more efficiently. Mansha Hotels operates two properties in Port Blair, Mansha Regency and Mansha Palace, offering accommodation for leisure travellers, families and corporate guests.

The group offers approximately 72 rooms and eight suites, along with dining facilities and other guest amenities. Depending on the property and selected services, guests can also explore facilities such as a swimming pool, spa and banquet spaces. These options cater to travellers looking for a comfortable stay while exploring the city's attractions.

Founded by Mr. Abdul Salam, whose professional journey progressed from public service to hospitality entrepreneurship, Mansha Hotels focuses on guest comfort and service quality. Its properties provide accommodation options for visitors planning to discover Port Blair tourist places while enjoying the convenience of hotel facilities.

Travellers searching for places to visit in Port Blair Andaman can plan their sightseeing according to their available time, preferred activities and transport arrangements. Checking attraction timings, ferry availability and local weather conditions before departure can help minimise disruptions and make travel planning easier.

Mansha Hotels encourages visitors to combine historical sightseeing with coastal experiences and time for relaxation. Whether exploring heritage landmarks, discovering nearby islands or enjoying the region's natural beauty, a well-organised itinerary can help travellers experience more of Port Blair during their stay.