Scottsdale, Arizona Financial Professional Luke Johnson Opens Applications For National Grant For Finance Students

MENAFN - GetNews)Luke JohnsonNew one-time scholarship invites U.S. undergraduate students to apply; deadline set for July 15, 2027.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Nov. 3, 2026 – The Luke Johnson Grant for Finance Students, a new private scholarship initiative founded by Scottsdale-based financial professional Luke Johnson, is now accepting applications. Designed to ease the financial burden of higher education, the one-time $1,000 award is open to undergraduate students across the United States who are pursuing degrees in finance, accounting, economics, business, or related fields.

While founded in Arizona, the grant is entirely national in scope, reflecting Johnson's commitment to fostering the next generation of financial leaders regardless of geographic location.

Eligibility and Selection Criteria The grant seeks to recognize students who demonstrate a strong work ethic, a commitment to prudent money management, and a desire to positively impact their communities. Eligible applicants must:



Be enrolled in or accepted to an accredited college or university in the United States.

Be pursuing a degree in finance, accounting, economics, business, or a closely related field.

Maintain a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0. Be a U.S. citizen or legal permanent resident.

Selection is based primarily on a 500-word (or less) essay contest. Applicants are asked to describe how they plan to use a career in finance to create value for others, while also highlighting a personal experience that demonstrates wise management of money or resources.

Award Details and Key Dates



Award Amount: $1,000 (paid directly toward the winner's educational costs).

Application Deadline: July 15, 2027. Winner Announcement: August 15, 2027.

Interested students can find complete eligibility requirements and application instructions at All applications must be submitted via email to....

About Luke Johnson Luke Johnson is a financial professional with more than two decades of experience in the insurance and financial services industry. He began his career in 1999 as a life insurance agent in Kansas City at a national firm. Today, he partners with affluent families and entrepreneurs nationwide, specializing in estate planning, business planning, and asset protection.

Luke Johnson earned his bachelor's degree in business from the University of Kansas in 2000. Outside of finance, he is an accomplished golfer, having won the Kansas Mid-Amateur Championship in 2008 and qualified for the United States Amateur Championship. Outside of his professional work, Luke Johnson is committed to charity and community service. He serves in and donates financially to several charitable organizations, including Folds of Honor, Child Help, The Thunderbirds Charities, The Queen B Foundation, Compassion International, and Pillar Church. He's also very involved in the Sentinel Foundation and Legacy Land Foundation, both of which fight against human trafficking with the involvement of current and former military special operators.

About The Luke Johnson Grant for Finance Students Founded in 2026 by Luke Johnson, the Luke Johnson Grant for Finance Students is a private, nationally accessible scholarship program. Its mission is to support undergraduate students pursuing careers in finance and business by providing a one-time educational award to a deserving student who demonstrates strong character, academic diligence, and a commitment to giving back. The program is administered entirely online to ensure broad accessibility.