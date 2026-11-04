Certified Diamond Network Invites Sydney Couples To Design Custom Engagement Rings In-House In Parramatta

Parramatta, NSW – November 3, 2026 – Certified Diamond Network of Parramatta has expanded its bespoke engagement ring design service to meet growing demand from couples across Greater Sydney seeking an alternative to chain retail. The studio at 73/48–50 George Street, Parramatta, accepts design consultations Monday to Saturday, handling the full process in-house: loose diamond sourcing, hand-drawn sketches, CAD-CAM modelling, and final manufacture on site.

Certified Diamond Network Brings Direct Diamond Brokerage to Parramatta Couples Designing Custom Engagement Rings

The expanded service addresses a gap that many Sydney couples encounter when shopping for a meaningful engagement ring. Most retail jewellers carry pre-set designs in limited metal and stone combinations. Certified Diamond Network works differently: the studio sources loose diamonds and coloured gemstones directly through its wholesale network, then designs and manufactures the ring to the client's specification. Because each ring is made to order, clients are not paying for a pre-made setting or retail floor stock.

The result is a ring built to a client's diamond preference, finger size, metal choice, and design brief rather than a display-case compromise. Natural white diamonds, fancy coloured diamonds, Argyle pink diamonds, and a full range of certified gemstones including sapphires, emeralds, and rubies are available for viewing at the studio by appointment.

Master Jeweller Carl Swaab Leads Engagement Ring Design Consultations in Parramatta with Over 40 Years of Trade Experience

The studio is led by Carl Swaab and Edward Swaab, both credentialled through the Gemmological Association of Australia (GAA). Carl Swaab has operated as a master jeweller and diamond specialist in Western Sydney for over four decades. Edward Swaab brings a second generation of craft training and formal gemmological study to the design floor.

The practice of having a GAA-credentialled gemmologist select a client's stone carries practical weight. Diamond grading reports from the GIA or IGI document cut, clarity, colour, and carat, but they do not replace the trained eye that reads how a stone performs in natural light. The studio walks clients through that assessment directly, comparing stones side by side rather than describing them on a specification sheet.

"Most people come in with a budget and a shape in mind and leave with something far better than they thought was possible at that price point," said Carl Swaab, master jeweller and co-founder of Certified Diamond Network. "When you source the diamond yourself and craft the ring in-house, you cut out multiple layers of margin. That money goes back into the stone or the setting, not a retail chain's floor space. Our consultations in Parramatta end with the client holding loose diamonds and understanding exactly what they are paying for."

Custom Engagement Rings: Serving Couples Across Parramatta and Surrounding Suburbs

Certified Diamond Network draws clients from across the Parramatta and surrounding suburbs, including Harris Park, Rydalmere, Carlingford, Epping, Northmead, Oatlands, Newington, and Sydney Olympic Park. The studio's George Street address sits at the commercial centre of Parramatta CBD and is accessible by train, bus, and parking on site.

The custom design process runs in four stages:

A no-obligation consultation establishes the couple's brief: stone preference, setting style, metal, and budget.

The studio presents a curated selection of loose diamonds or gemstones for in-person comparison.

A hand-drawn sketch or CAD render documents the agreed design before any work begins.

The ring is manufactured on-site at the Parramatta studio and delivered with the diamond's independent grading report (GIA or IGI) where applicable.

Engagement ring styles currently in demand at the studio include oval-cut solitaires, halo settings, toi et moi designs, three-stone rings, and vintage-inspired settings. Each is produced as a one-off piece to the client's specification rather than adapted from a catalogue template.

How Direct Diamond Sourcing Affects Engagement Ring Cost in Sydney

One of the most common questions the studio receives is whether a custom engagement ring costs more than a retail purchase. A custom engagement ring does not necessarily cost more than a retail ring. A chain jeweller's price typically includes manufacturer margin, distributor margin, and retail floor margin stacked on top of the stone's wholesale cost. Certified Diamond Network removes several of those layers because it sources directly through its wholesale diamond network and manufactures on site.

Because the studio sources diamonds directly, clients with a fixed budget can often access a larger or higher-quality stone. The studio provides written quotes that itemise the stone cost, setting cost, and manufacturing cost separately so clients understand the full breakdown before committing.

Fancy coloured diamonds, including Argyle pink diamonds and yellow diamonds, are priced through the same direct sourcing model. The studio also carries certified lab-grown diamonds for clients who prefer that option, with the same in-person grading comparison available.

Beyond Engagement Rings: Certified Diamond Network Parramatta Designs Wedding Rings, Jewellery Remodelling, and Fine Jewellery for Western Sydney

The studio's custom design capability extends across the full range of fine jewellery commissions. Wedding and eternity rings are produced to complement the engagement ring or as standalone pieces. Men's wedding bands in platinum, gold, and alternative metals are designed and manufactured at the Parramatta studio alongside women's bridal sets.

Jewellery remodelling and repair are specialist services the studio has offered for more than 20 years. Clients bring in inherited pieces or rings that no longer suit their style and work with Carl or Edward Swaab to redesign the setting while retaining the original stones. The service covers heirloom redesigns, ring conversions, and the reuse of existing metals where the client prefers not to sell.

Fine jewellery commissions across diamond earrings, pendants, necklaces, and dress rings are handled through the same bespoke consultation process. Clients who wish to view loose stones before committing to a design are encouraged to book an appointment at the Parramatta jewellery store.

About Certified Diamond Network

Certified Diamond Network is a master jeweller and direct diamond broker located at Suite 73, 48–50 George Street, Parramatta NSW 2150. The studio designs and manufactures custom engagement rings, wedding rings, eternity bands, and fine jewellery in-house, sourcing loose diamonds and gemstones directly through its wholesale diamond network.

Carl Swaab and Edward Swaab hold credentials through the Gemmological Association of Australia. The studio holds membership with the Jewellers Association of Australia and carries listings on Easy Weddings and the Australian Bridal Industry Academy (ABIA). The business operates Monday to Friday, 9:30 AM to 5:00 PM, and Saturday 9:30 AM to 3:00 PM.

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