The Montana Statesman Brings Its Montana News Coverage To More Platforms

MENAFN - GetNews) The independent publication now reaches readers on social media, blogging networks and newsletter platforms, so Montanans can follow the news where they already read

HELENA, Mont. - November 3, 2026 - The Montana Statesman, an independent digital publication known for“Montana news, plainly reported,” now publishes on more platforms. Readers can follow its coverage of Montana news, business, government, energy, the environment, and communities in more places.

Fewer people now visit a single news website. Many find their news through social feeds, blogging communities and reading apps. The Montana Statesman has set up channels on several popular platforms so its clear, fact-focused reporting reaches people where they already spend their time.

Breaking News and Quick Updates

For quick headlines and updates, readers can follow The Montana Statesman on X. The account shares new stories from Helena, Billings, Missoula, and communities across the state as they're published.

Deeper Reading Across Blogging Platforms

For longer reading, The Montana Statesman also publishes on several blogging networks. Readers can find its work on the Montana Statesman Hashnode blog, the publication's WordPress companion site, and its Blogger edition. Each one offers reporting and analysis on the issues shaping Montana, including the Legislature, energy development and public lands.

Community-Driven and Newsletter-Style Reading

The publication also shares stories with readers on The Montana Statesman's Tumblr page, where community members can find and reshare Montana stories. Readers who like a clean, newsletter-style format can follow along on The Montana Statesman on Ghost.

“People get their news in a lot of different ways today, and we want to meet Montanans wherever they are,” said a spokesperson for The Montana Statesman.“No matter which platform someone uses, they'll get the same straightforward, accurate reporting on the issues that matter to this state.”

The Montana Statesman still covers local news, politics and state government, business, finance, energy and the environment, community life, and Montana newsmakers. The publication welcomes news tips and corrections from readers statewide.

About The Montana Statesman

The Montana Statesman is an independent digital publication covering Montana news, business, government, energy, the environment and communities. Its coverage focuses on Helena, Billings, Missoula and the surrounding regions. Its main site is montanastatesman.