Unusually Wet Year Puts Aging Windows And Water Intrusion In Focus For Oahu Homeowners

MENAFN - GetNews) After one of Hawaii's wettest dry seasons in decades, November offers Oahu homeowners an opportunity to inspect window seals, frames and exterior openings as the wet season begins.

KAPOLEI, Hawaii - November 3, 2026 - An unusually wet 2026 is giving Oahu homeowners a reason to take a closer look at their windows as Hawaii moves into its traditional wet season, particularly for signs of deteriorated seals, moisture intrusion and aging window assemblies.

Rainfall across Hawaii has been well above normal for much of the year. Through September, Honolulu had recorded more than twice its average rainfall for the period, while National Weather Service data showed above-average September rainfall at most reporting locations across Oahu.

The pattern continued into October, when several rounds of heavy rain prompted flood watches, road flooding and the opening of emergency shelters on Oahu.

For homeowners, repeated exposure to wind-driven rain can reveal weaknesses around windows that may have gone unnoticed during drier periods.

Water stains around window trim, bubbling paint, deteriorated caulking, soft or discolored material around a sill, musty odors and moisture appearing after periods of heavy rain can all warrant further investigation. A window that no longer closes or locks correctly may also indicate deterioration or movement in the window assembly.

The issue is especially relevant in Hawaii because windows face a combination of rain, tropical sun, humidity, trade winds and salt-laden coastal air throughout the year.

Not every leak means the window itself needs to be replaced. Water can enter through failed exterior caulking, flashing, surrounding wall assemblies or other openings near the window. Determining the source of the moisture is an important first step before deciding whether maintenance, repair or replacement is appropriate.

Windows Hawaii, a Kapolei-based replacement window company serving Oahu, recommends that homeowners periodically operate and visually inspect their windows rather than waiting for them to become difficult to use or visibly damaged.

“We never compromise when it comes to customer satisfaction,” said Mario Garcia, general manager of Windows Hawaii.

Windows Hawaii advises homeowners to pay particular attention to window openings after prolonged rain or strong trade winds because small deficiencies can be easier to identify while evidence of moisture is still visible.

When evaluating older replacement windows on Oahu, homeowners should consider several factors beyond appearance. Frame condition, weather stripping, exterior sealing, glass performance, ventilation and the installation method can all affect how a window performs in Hawaii's environment.

The National Weather Service reported that the majority of Oahu rainfall stations recorded above-average precipitation during September, with several locations exceeding 200% of normal. One U.S. Geological Survey gauge on Oahu had already recorded more than 190 inches of rain through September, more than twice its normal year-to-date amount.

Late October provided another reminder of the issue. Heavy rain and potential flash flooding led the City and County of Honolulu to open emergency shelters in Wahiawa, Kaneohe, Waianae and Manoa, while separate October storms flooded portions of Kamehameha Highway on Oahu's North Shore.

Although current climate guidance indicates El Niño may ultimately favor a drier winter pattern for Hawaii, heavy rain events can still occur during an otherwise drier season. Homeowners therefore should not interpret a seasonal forecast as a guarantee that individual storms or periods of wind-driven rain will not occur.

For households with older windows, November can serve as a practical transition point for inspecting window systems before problems become more difficult or expensive to address.

Windows Hawaii provides new and replacement residential windows throughout Oahu, including Honolulu, Kapolei, Ewa Beach, Kailua, Kaneohe, Hawaii Kai, Pearl City, Mililani, Waianae, Makaha, Haleiwa and surrounding communities.

The company is also the exclusive Oahu distributor of Anlin's Ali'i Extreme line, which is designed for Hawaii's tropical climate.

About Windows Hawaii

Windows Hawaii is an Oahu-based home improvement company specializing in new and replacement residential windows, doors and exterior siding. Windows Hawaii joined the Northwest Exteriors family in 2007 and operates from Kapolei. Its local crews and staff are factory-trained in the products and installation services they provide. The company is the exclusive Oahu distributor of Anlin's Ali'i Extreme window and door line, which is designed specifically for Hawaii's tropical environment. Windows Hawaii serves homeowners throughout Oahu, including Honolulu, Kapolei, Kailua, Kaneohe, Ewa Beach, Hawaii Kai, Pearl City, Mililani, Waianae and surrounding communities. Additional information is available at windows-hawaii.