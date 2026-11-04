Packed Right Movers Launches New Website And Expands Service Across Northwest Ohio And Southeast Michigan

MENAFN - GetNews) Toledo-based mover adds online service requests, long-distance and interstate moves, and city-by-city moving guides for 70-plus communities

TOLEDO, Ohio, November 3, 2026 – Packed Right Movers, a locally owned moving company serving Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan, today announced the launch of its new website, packedrightmovers, along with an expanded service area that now includes long-distance and interstate moves with no mileage limit.

Founded in Toledo in 2020, the company has built its reputation on a simple promise, summed up in its tagline, "Packed Right. Moved Right." Every mover on the crew completes two weeks of hands-on training before working a job, and the company is licensed and insured.

The new website gives customers a single place to learn what a move involves and to request a free estimate at any hour. The online request form is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and walks customers through the questions that shape a moving quote: who is doing the packing, whether the crew is loading a rental truck or bringing its own, stairs and parking at each address, and any heavy or specialty items such as pianos, safes or appliances. Requests submitted overnight receive a call back the next business morning.

"Most people move once every few years, and they shouldn't have to guess what to expect," said LaRon West, owner of Packed Right Movers. "We built the new site to answer the questions we hear on every estimate call, and to make it easy to reach us whether someone wants to pick up the phone or fill out a form at midnight."

The site also introduces dedicated moving guides for more than 70 communities across Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan, from Toledo, Perrysburg, Sylvania and Maumee to Bowling Green, Findlay, Monroe, Dundee and Ann Arbor. Each guide covers what a move looks like in that community, the neighborhoods the crew works in regularly, and practical planning tips for parking, stairs and seasonal weather. Moves across the Ohio and Michigan state line are routine for the crew, and the company now takes long-distance moves of any distance.

Services include local and long-distance moving for houses, apartments, condos and offices; full or partial packing and unpacking; loading and unloading of rental trucks and moving containers; furniture disassembly and reassembly; and heavy and specialty items. The company also handles second stops such as storage units, donation drop-offs and dump runs.

Customers who have used the company describe it as a Toledo moving company that shows up on time and treats belongings as its own. Packed Right Movers currently holds a 4.9-star average across more than 30 Google reviews, which are displayed live on the new site.

Estimates are free and can be requested by phone at (419) 503-4993 or online at packedrightmovers. The company operates Monday through Saturday, 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Find Packed Right Movers in Toledo, Ohio on Google Maps.

About Packed Right Movers

Packed Right Movers is a locally owned moving company based in Toledo, Ohio, serving Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan since 2020. Its mission is to provide seamless, reliable and stress-free moving solutions tailored to every customer, handling belongings as if they were its own so that every move is packed, transported and delivered right the first time. The company is licensed and insured. Learn more at packedrightmovers.